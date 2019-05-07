Adam Jones sells former Cal Ripken Jr. estate for $3.5 million

Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones sold the 25-acre Baltimore County estate that formerly belonged to Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. for $3.55 million on Tuesday morning. Jones acquired the 21,890-square-foot property one year ago…

Jones acquired the 21,890-square-foot property one year ago at an auction for $3.465 million. He put it on the market in March as his family is moving to Arizona. Jones signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Diamondbacks.

Listing agent for the estate Karen Hubble Bisbee declined to name the estate’s buyer.

“Extensive renovations” were made to the property ahead of its sale, Bisbee said, meaning the house was under construction for most of its three months on the market.

The Jones family did not want to show the house before the updates were completed so it was only shown once, although there were many requests to see the property, said Bisbee who is associate broker and principal of the Hubble Bisbee Group of Long & Foster/Christie’s International Real Estate.

“That says a lot about the strength of the…