A Patient’s Guide to Scoliosis

The Greek word skolios means curved or crooked, making it an apt choice to describe the medical condition known as scoliosis. This disease causes the spine to curve sideways, often in an S or C shape. It occurs most commonly among children in late childhood and early adolescence, when they are growing especially fast.

Scoliosis is not uncommon — the condition affects an estimated 2% to 3% of people in the U.S., or about 6 to 9 million, mostly children. It is, in general, most severe in girls and can run in families through genetic history, though the majority of cases are what’s known as idiopathic, meaning the cause is not known.

What Is Scoliosis?

The human spine is made up of a series of small bony structures called vertebrae, which are joined together by soft tissues like cartilage, muscles, ligaments and tendons. This structure is what makes the spine able to twist, bend, stretch and be flexible enough for all the things the body can do. Normally, the vertebrae and soft tissues grow in a vertical line when looked at from the front or back — though it does curve in an S shape when observed from the side. Scoliosis causes the spine to divert from that straight vertical line, becoming curved and, sometimes, rotated, like a corkscrew when observed from the front or back.

There are three common types of scoliosis.

— Idiopathic scoliosis. The most common type of scoliosis — about 80% of all cases are of unknown cause — this version of the disease can affect kids at any age, but most often it begins between the ages of 10 and 15, when children typically goes through a major growth spurt. The spine grows into a side-to-side curve, usually in an S or C shape, and the vertebrae sometimes also twist or rotate. In many cases, the curve is small and stable, and it may not require treatment. This mild curvature is equally common among girls and boys. It causes no pain, doesn’t interfere with movement or breathing and may not even be noticed without a physical examination or scoliosis screening.But in some children the curve grows progressively more severe over time. This happens more often in girls than in boys, though the reasons for this are not known. Common signs of the condition include asymmetry — an apparent unevenness — in the hips, waist or shoulders, or in one leg looking longer than the other. A small number of children develop severe, pronounced curvature, which can impact movement and breathing.

— Congenitalscoliosis. This type of scoliosis is caused by a genetic anomaly that affects how the vertebrae develop during gestation. Still, it may not become apparent until the child goes through a growth spurt around age 2 or in adolescence.

— Neuromuscularscoliosis. This is when scoliosis is related to another, neurological or muscular disease. Scoliosis can be associated with cerebral palsy, spinal cord trauma, muscular dystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy and spina bifida. This type of scoliosis often progresses faster than idiopathic and congenital scoliosis. For that reason it often requires surgical treatment.

Signs and Symptoms of Scoliosis

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, there are several signs that may indicate scoliosis:

— Shoulders are uneven, and one or both shoulder blades may stick out.

— Head is not centered directly above the pelvis.

— One or both hips are raised or unusually high.

— Rib cages are at different heights.

— Waist is uneven.

— The appearance or texture of the skin over the spine changes (dimples, hairy patches or color abnormalities may appear).

— The entire body leans to one side.

About one-fourth of patients with idiopathic scoliosis say they have back pain at the time of their first diagnosis, according to the AANS. Because scoliosis alters the size and shape of the chest cavity, it can also affect breathing and heart function, and changes to the shape of the abdomen can cause bowel and bladder issues. Left untreated, it can make all those conditions worse, and also further damage the spine and cause pain throughout adulthood.

Diagnosis of Scoliosis

Pediatricians and others, like school-based health screeners, can use a standard screening test called the Adam’s forward bend test for a preliminary screening. The child stands with feet together and bends forward 90 degrees at the waist. A trained examiner can see any asymmetry in the body or any abnormal curves in the spine from this angle of view. This simple screening is just to find children who may have scoliosis; it cannot determine what type of scoliosis it is or how severe it is.

For that, an orthopedic or neurologic physician can usually diagnose scoliosis with a physical examination, confirmed by an imaging study like an X-ray, spinal radiograph, CT scan or MRI. They measure the degree of curvature to determine the severity of the disease. Any curvature greater than 10 degrees is considered scoliosis. In general, a curve above 25 to 30 degrees is considered significant, and curves exceeding 45 to 50 degrees are considered severe.

How Scoliosis Is Treated

Small curves usually don’t cause problems and don’t need any treatment, though the curvature never goes away. But if the curve is large, or if it gets worse, it can damage the joints in the spine, lead to arthritis of the spine, cause the ribs to rub painfully against the pelvis and cause breathing, heart and digestive problems.

The Scoliosis Research Society says that if the patient has a larger curve and/or is still growing, the pediatrician or family physician should monitor the patient periodically for changes. If it becomes severe, the child should be seen by an orthopedic surgeon to determine if treatment is necessary. The SRS says the following factors will determine the type of treatment recommended for idiopathic scoliosis in children and adolescents:

— Patient age.

— Bone age (the maturation of bone is not always the same as the chronological age).

— Degree of curvature.

— Location of curve in the spine.

— Status of menses/puberty.

— Patient gender.

— Curve worsening.

— Associated symptoms such as back pain or shortness of breath.

There are three main treatment options for scoliosis:

— Observation. If the spinal curve is mild, it may not require direct treatment. But the doctor may wish to keep a close eye on it, and re-examine the child every three to six months to see of the curve is increasing.

— Bracing. Braces are only effective in patients who have not stopped growing and reached skeletal maturity, the AANS says. If the child is still growing and his or her curve is between 25 degrees and 40 degrees, the doctor may prescribe a brace to prevent the curve from progressing. The AANS says improvements in brace design allow today’s braces to fit under the arm, not around the neck. Large studies reveal that braces, when used properly, successfully stop curve progression in about 80 percent of children with scoliosis, the AANS says. To work effectively, the brace may need to be worn 16 to 23 hours every day until the child stops growing.

— Surgery. As a last resort, surgery is usually recommended only when the spinal curve is greater than 40 or 50 degrees and the disease is still progressing. The goal is to correct the curvature and stop its progression. The surgeon will fuse the vertebrae into a safer alignment by placing metal implants onto the spine that are then attached to rods, which hold the vertebrae in the corrected position until they fuse or knit together in one piece.The AANS also says that current adults who were treated surgically 20 to 30 years ago may need revision surgery. In those days, surgeons fused long segments of the spine together. That put a lot of extra stress on the segments that were not fused, which can lead to a degeneration of those vertebrae and cause painful arthritis. Revision surgery can help lessen the load on the overworked parts of the spine.

