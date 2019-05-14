A new way to earn loyalty points for Hilton Honors members: Ride Lyft

Hilton Honors members have a new means to earn points toward free nights: riding in a car. McLean-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) and San Francisco-based Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) on Tuesday jointly announced…

Hilton Honors members have a new means to earn points toward free nights: riding in a car.

McLean-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) and San Francisco-based Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) on Tuesday jointly announced a partnership through which Hilton Honors members will earn points for using the ride-sharing service. Those points can be redeemed for Hilton rewards, experiences and retail offers, and members will also, eventually, be able to redeem Hilton Honors points for Lyft credits. The deal works simply by linking the two accounts at HiltonHonorsLyft.com.

Points will accrue no matter when a member uses Lyft, whether on vacation or in the daily commute. Hilton Honors members will earn three points for every $1 spent on Lyft rides and two points per $1 on Lyft shared rides, for a total of up to $10,000 in Lyft spend annually.

Hilton operates 5,700 hotels and resorts worldwide. Nearly 90% of those in the U.S. and Canada are located in areas where Lyft is available.