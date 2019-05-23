A Guide to Military-Friendly Colleges

One perk to serving Uncle Sam is the education benefits that come with being in the military. Programs such as the GI Bill provide tuition assistance to veterans, and some colleges even accept military training…

Programs such as the GI Bill provide tuition assistance to veterans, and some colleges even accept military training for college credit, but students are typically required to take a test to prove competency in the subject. The emergence of online education has provided even more options for service members, including those deployed overseas, depending on the availability of internet access.

With thousands of colleges and universities in the U.S. alone, beginning the search for the right school may feel like a daunting task. But with a bit of research, service members can connect with schools that will serve them well. Experts say military members should look for schools with a history of serving veterans and those that offer support services for that population. Also paramount when considering which college to attend is finding a strong degree program that a prospective student wants to pursue.

“A military-friendly college is one that says veterans are welcome here, that they can thrive here, be supported here, and that we’re aware of the issues and concerns they face in navigating higher education,” says Ray Plaza, director of the Office for Diversity and Inclusion at Santa Clara University in California, the U.S. News top-ranked school for veterans in the Regional Universities (West) category.

Experts suggest that students begin their search on college websites, looking for programs and support services specifically for vets.

“Veterans should identify schools that have the academic programs that interest them and determine how those schools show support for military-affiliated students,” David Rice, assistant director of the Office for Military-Affiliated Communities at Stanford University in California, wrote in an email.

“Some factors to consider include: What financial support is available? Does the school have accessible health/wellness resources on campus to support them? Does the university make these students feel like they belong? Are resources in place to help students succeed academically? Does the university provide institutional support and resources to help them succeed as they graduate and leave campus?”

Below is a look at the top-ranked school for veterans in each U.S. News ranking category, based on a methodology that takes into account benefits for vets and active-duty service members.

“I think the history is really important for a school. If you’ve been engaged with the military for a long time, it says something about the school, and I think people notice it,” says P. Barry Butler, president of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, which has campuses in Florida and Arizona. The number of vets on campus is also important, he adds, suggesting it’s a positive sign to military applicants.

To Michael S. Danko, ROTC and veterans affairs coordinator at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, being military-friendly is all about having advocates on campus. “It’s not so much about having activities for veterans, or things like that, I think it’s more of they know they have that comfortable feeling with the staff that’s working to take care of their benefits and look out for their interests,” Danko says.

While experts say that prospective applicants can get a good sense of student outcomes by looking at a school’s graduation rates, how it will advocate for them is much harder to pin down. To gauge that, Butler suggests that vets consider how schools communicate to them. Service members should look at what veteran support services are listed on the school’s website and ask questions on college tours.

And while Butler says student veteran groups can make for a more welcoming campus for service members, they should branch out.

“It’s good to connect with individuals who have had the same experiences as you, but reach out beyond that border and get involved with other groups on campus,” Butler says, adding this can push student veterans out of their comfort zone and into new experiences.

When it comes to paying for college, it’s important that veterans and active-duty military students know all of their options. In addition to the GI Bill, for example, there is the Yellow Ribbon Program.

While the GI Bill only goes so far at private institutions before the amount is capped, Danko explains, the Yellow Ribbon Program provides tuition assistance through matching funds between the school and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Schools, he says, decide how many students they can afford to help and how much, which is then matched equally.

According to the VA, eligibility for the Yellow Ribbon Program extends to veterans who were on active duty for 36 months, Purple Heart recipients who received an honorable discharge regardless of time enlisted, those discharged from the military due to a service-connected disability and family members receiving transferred benefits.

“It’s a partnership between the university and Veterans Affairs. What it’s designed to do is — for students who are eligible for it — is help offset the remaining costs for education that the GI Bill won’t cover because that school is capped (for GI Bill funding),” Danko says.

Veterans also should consider what type of program is right for them, experts say. They should weigh residential and online programs to determine which is the best fit. Much of that, Butler says, comes down to their personal situation and how education fits into that. For example, is a student still on active duty? Is there a possibility of deployment? Will reassignment interfere with their education?

“It really comes down to their personal situation because both modes of delivery (residential and online programs) can be very good,” Butler says.

Whether residential or online colleges are in their future, military students should start to consider their options early, says Lorenzo Gamboa, senior associate director of undergraduate admission at Santa Clara University.

He suggests enrolling in community college or university coursework before leaving the military. For example, if the last time a prospective military student took a math class was in high school, they may want to complete one, particularly if it will be a requirement for their major. The same goes for writing.

Gamboa also suggests that prospective students do their research well in advance.

“I usually tell people to begin researching their top schools six months before leaving (the military). You want to understand the culture, the housing situation, the deadlines, GI benefits, etc that can help you be successful,” Gamboa wrote via email. “Word of mouth is very important. Listen to other Veterans that have gone through the process. Reading about a program and hearing about it from someone in your ‘boots’ is very different. Always encourage them to talk to current Veterans on campus.”

Additionally, the VA offers educational and career counseling to help service members choose schools and programs.

When it comes to the admissions process, experts say service members should highlight the many transferable skills they learned throughout their military experience. Gamboa says he looks for growth and development when reading a veteran’s application. He says they should elaborate “on skills learned, places they visited, challenges, opportunities,” all of which will help in the admissions process. Other experts suggest they highlight their communication and teamwork skills when preparing college applications.

As for the end result, Butler says that adding a degree on top of military service is enticing to employers.

“Military experience plus a degree yields incredible opportunities,” Butler says.

