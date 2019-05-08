8 Reasons to Apply to Medical School Early

When you’re considering when to apply to medical school, take this old adage to heart: The early bird gets the worm. This means your best bet is to submit your American Medical College Application Service,…

When you’re considering when to apply to medical school, take this old adage to heart: The early bird gets the worm. This means your best bet is to submit your American Medical College Application Service, or AMCAS, application as early as possible.

Here are eight reasons to submit your med school application by summer:

Interview slots go quickly. For good applicants with decent, but not great, MCAT scores, applying early increases your chances of getting accepted for a med school admissions interview. Likewise, there are many stellar students who get in just under the wire with their secondary applications in December.

Applying late can make an already stressful situation even more stressful, and your chances of securing an interview diminish with each passing week.

Grade verification can take time. It may take up to four weeks for AMCAS, to verify the grades on your transcript. If you apply in early May, your grades should be verified by early June, and you won’t have to compete with the rush of requests that descend on AMCAS in July and August.

Screeners will take more time with your application. When your application arrives early, it is more likely to get the attention it deserves. The truth is that screeners push themselves much faster when they have many applications to read, and they may not spend as much time reviewing each application. What’s more, when they are faced with an abundance of applications, screeners naturally become more selective. It is just human nature.

You’ll increase your chances for quality recommendation letters. If you’re planning to apply to medical school in May, it’s likely that you will have asked your professors for recommendation letters much earlier in the season, before examination time.

However, if you have not procured these letters early, you can guess what happens to these requests when they arrive during exam week or even later in the summer: Requests get lost; professors are too busy to write a quality letter; and some professors may be completely unavailable.

You’ll get first dibs on choosing interview days. When you apply early, you slot into the head of the line to choose from the selection of interview days. You’ll appreciate this benefit if you are trying to coordinate interviews at multiple schools, while also allowing for travel, school and research, not to mention life in general.

You’ll have more time for secondary applications. The earlier you apply, the earlier you will receive requests for secondary applications. Preparing secondary applications can take a significant amount of time. You’ll likely need to write several essays, and you’ll want that extra time to thoughtfully and carefully prepare your materials.

You’ll have time to answer questions. If you apply early and the school has any question about your application, you have time to get them an answer. For example, perhaps your undergraduate school has named a required course something trendy and not easily recognizable, or the school has combined a required course with another course under a different name. You may be surprised how often this happens with a topic like biochemistry.

You’ll appear prepared and ready. Early birds demonstrate planning and good organizational skills, and medical schools want people with these skills rather than those who procrastinate. Admissions officers see applying early as concrete evidence of a student’s desire to be in medical school and to perform their responsibilities in a timely fashion.

Need a real-life example? Think medical charts. Physicians must write their notes soon after seeing a patient; the patient’s life depends on it. Submitting your application early also means you have already taken the MCAT, another indicator of a well-prepared student.

Don’t leave your future as a medical school student to chance. Apply early. Take the time to double and triple check your application and supporting materials for any typos and mistakes before hitting submit, but do it. NOW is the time!

