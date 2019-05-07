7 Investments for More Than Money

Look beyond financial ROI. Investors usually think in terms of monetary returns. However, not all investments come with a direct financial result. Some have a “non-money” return on investment that can enrich your life and…

Look beyond financial ROI.

Investors usually think in terms of monetary returns. However, not all investments come with a direct financial result. Some have a “non-money” return on investment that can enrich your life and make you a better person. Some of these investments have the potential to result in better financial outcomes down the road, but you might not see the immediate monetary benefit. However, that doesn’t make them any less valuable. When you focus on the things that will yield the most profitable results, financially and emotionally, your quality of life improves and the ROI is in more than just money. Here are seven investments you should consider.

Career networking.

Networking today might not provide you with much in the way of immediate benefit. However, when you take the time to network, you have the chance to learn from others and improve your own future prospects. One of the best uses of networking is to find mentors who can help you improve in your work. Learning how to work more efficiently allows you to make a bigger impact at work and prepares you for bigger responsibilities. You’ll feel better in yourself, and with the right network in place, you have a better chance at a promotion — or a better job later.

Improving relationships.

Do you wonder why your life partner is always frustrated with you? Concerned that you’re missing out on what’s happening with your kids? Invest in your relationships. When you emotionally invest in the people you love, it can make a huge difference in your life. Those social connections and the support system you build from them are important parts of improving your mental and emotional health. Your quality of life will improve immensely when you take the time to invest in the most important relationships you have — and that’s something more valuable money.

Improve DIY skills.

You might be surprised at how valuable it can be to learn how to do some things yourself. Do-it-yourself skills, including fixing your car, gardening, making small repairs around the house and other items can be satisfying, as well as save you a little bit of money. If you can switch out the blinker bulb on your car without taking it in to a repair shop, you can save money — without losing a lot of time. Plus, there’s a sense of accomplishment and well-being that comes with being able to handle some of these tasks on your own.

Invest in learning.

Some of the most successful business leaders and investors in the world make sure they spend time each day reading. No matter what you’re learning, developing a habit of learning new things and being willing to adapt can be a valuable skill. When you expand your knowledge, you can use what you learn to enhance your life, work better and even make better investing decisions. You don’t need a degree, but in some cases investing in continued formal education can lead to increased pay and better career outcomes. No matter what, though, lifelong learning can be a solid investment in yourself — and that knowledge is something no one can take from you.

Take a break.

Believe it or not, one of the best ways to invest in yourself is to take a break. In addition to helping avoid burnout, taking a break can also help you in other ways. When you get stuck on something, a break can help you refocus and come back with more creativity and better solutions. A break can also give you time to calm down when things get crazy, giving you the ability to reevaluate a stressful situation. Never underestimate the power of a break to provide you with much-needed mental and emotional support that can improve your overall quality of life.

Say no.

One of the best ways to free up more time to focus on what really matters is to say no. It’s easy to say yes, and pretty soon you find yourself overwhelmed by all your commitments. Before agreeing to something, make it a point to really think about what’s involved. Will saying yes take away from something else in your life that might matter more? You’ve probably heard of the Pareto principle, which states that 80% of results come from 20% of the inputs. Focus on investing in things that will lead to the best outcomes in your work and in your life.

Buy more time.

Wait, what? One of the best investments you can make is to buy more time by outsourcing time-consuming tasks that you don’t enjoy and using the time for other things. DIY is all well and good when it doesn’t take much time, or you enjoy the task, but what happens if you’re spending hours cleaning the house when you could be making memories with your kids? If you can buy yourself an extra two hours each week, consider using one hour to work on something that does have a financial ROI, such as growing your business, and spend the other hour doing something to improve your relationships or engage in self-care.

Investments to make for more than money.

— Career networking.

— Improving relationships.

— DIY skills.

— Invest in learning.

— Take a break.

— Say no.

— Buy more time.

More from U.S. News

9 Places to Invest $500 or Less

12 Reasons Investing is Easier Than You Think

7 Habits of Successful Investors

7 Investments for More Than Money originally appeared on usnews.com