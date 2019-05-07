7 Best Vanguard Funds to Buy and Hold

Picking low-fee index funds. Index fund investing is the practice of buying low-fee funds that own the same investments as those in popular unmanaged market indices such as the S&P 500 or Dow Jones Industrial…

Index fund investing is the practice of buying low-fee funds that own the same investments as those in popular unmanaged market indices such as the S&P 500 or Dow Jones Industrial Average. Innovator Vanguard offers no-load, low-fee mutual and exchange-traded funds for investors along with actively managed funds. Known as a champion of the small investor, Vanguard launched the first index mutual fund in 1976; this fund is now known as the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (ticker: VFINX). With an asset allocation in mind, an investor can begin crafting a suitable investment portfolio. Here are seven of the best Vanguard index funds to buy and hold.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund (VTWAX)

This comprehensive Vanguard index fund offers shareholders exposure to the world investment markets spanning the U.S., developed and emerging foreign markets for a low fee. David Dietze, founder and president of Point View Management in Summit, New Jersey, recommends VTWAX due to the fund’s broad diversification and low cost. The expense ratio is 0.1% of assets under management and requires a $3,000 minimum investment. For investors who prefer ETFs, this fund is also available as Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) with a 0.09% fee. VTWAX’s 10-year and five-year average returns are 12.27% and 6.65%, respectively. For investors seeking to complete their stock market allocation with one fund, this global offering is difficult to beat.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VIGAX)

Growth stock investing has outperformed value investing for roughly a decade and that trend continues. Since May 2018, large-cap growth funds have returned 8.2%, while large-cap value funds grew by around 3.74%, according to data from Morningstar. Value stocks are those that sell for prices below their intrinsic worth while growth strategies focus on companies growing faster than the overall economy. As would be expected, VIGAX tops the list of Vanguard’s best performing mutual funds — excluding two that are closed to new investors. The fund boasts an impressive 16.34% for its 10-year average annual return as of the end of April 2019. Its five-year annualized return is 13.3%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund (VIMAX)

Mid-cap stocks fall between their large- and small-cap brethren. With faster growth than large caps and less volatility than small caps, the top performing Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund is one to consider. VIMAX is another member of the low-cost Vanguard index funds club with an expense ratio of 0.05%. But ETF investors may prefer the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO), with a 0.04% expense ratio. As of March 31, 2019, the 10-year annualized fund return was 16.67% for VIMAX, while the five-year annualized performance clocked in at 8.85%. The top industries represented in VIMAX are financials at 20.4%, industrials at 19.8% and technology owning at 15.8%.

Vanguard Total Bond Index Admiral (VBTLX)

Bonds are crucial to a diversified investment portfolio. For a high-quality, low-cost domestic bond fund, Dietze recommends this diversified U.S. bond fund. The fund invests 36% in corporate bonds and 64% in U.S. government bonds of all maturities from short to long term. Investors should understand that when interest rates increase, bond values decline and vice versa. But with rising interest rates, new bond issues will offer higher coupon or interest payments. This Vanguard total bond market index fund enjoys a low 0.05% expense ratio. With BND, the corresponding ETF, there is a 0.035% fee. At the end of March 2019, the 10-year and five-year annualized returns for VBTLX were 3.69% and 2.67%, respectively.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Bond Fund Investor Shares (VEMBX)

Steven Jon Kaplan, CEO of True Contrarian Investments in New York, recommends VEMBX and says: “The fund managers use a different combination of countries than most other emerging markets bond funds, tending to emphasize quality and historic lack of defaults rather than seeking the highest yields. This makes it ideal for investors who are looking for consistent yields, without taking significant risk.” The fund’s greatest market allocation belongs to Mexico at 8.1%, followed by Indonesia at 8%, Argentina at 5.2% Russia at 5.1% and the Dominican Republic at 4.3%, along with other emerging markets. VEMBX charges a 0.6% expense ratio. With 130 bonds and credit quality from Aa3 to B3, VEMBX is a niche play.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Aggressive leaning investors might consider this pick by Paul Ruedi, financial advisor at Ruedi Wealth Management in Plano, Texas. He recommends VBR with a low relative price and exposure to the small-cap and value sectors. Over the long term, these factors have produced returns superior to the total market. But historical outperformers aren’t guaranteed a return to prominence. VBR tracks the U.S. Small-Cap Value Index with a 0.07% expense ratio. Mutual fund investors can access the comparable fund, Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Admiral Shares (VSIAX), with a $3,000 minimum investment amount and the same 0.07% expense fee. As of March 31, 2019, VBR’s 10- and five-year average annualized returns are 16.34% and 7.17%, respectively.

Vanguard GNMA Fund (VFIIX)

Investors seeking better returns than government securities for the fixed portion of their portfolio might consider this Vanguard government mortgage-backed securities fund. Kent Demien, investment analyst at Johnson Financial Group in Milwaukee, recommends this actively managed fund in addition to the passive index holdings included in client portfolios. VFIIX is suitable for investors with a medium-term time horizon and seeking monthly income. The current yield is 2.93%, with an expense ratio of 0.21%. The Admiral share class equivalent (VFIJX) requires a $50,000 minimum investment and charges 0.11%. The 10- and five-year average annualized returns for this fixed-income government mortgage fund are 3.21% and 2.47%, respectively.

