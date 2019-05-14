$57M loan locks up financing for first Riverdale Park Station apartments

Cushman & Wakefield Inc. has secured a $57 million construction loan for the first apartments at Calvin Cafritz Enterprises’ Riverdale Park Station, near the College Park Metro station. The Residences at Riverdale Park Station, located…

Cushman & Wakefield Inc. has secured a $57 million construction loan for the first apartments at Calvin Cafritz Enterprises’ Riverdale Park Station, near the College Park Metro station.

The Residences at Riverdale Park Station, located at 4650 Van Buren St., is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2020. It will include 229 units, 10,000 square feet of retail, 8,000 square feet of amenity space and 750 garaged parking spaces.

The 36-acre Riverdale Park Station is home to the first Whole Foods Market in Prince George’s County, in addition to townhomes and additional retail. At buildout, the development is expected to have 119 townhouses, 850 multifamily units, 160,000 square feet of retail, 20,000 square feet of office and a 120-key Hyatt House hotel.

The overall development is about 1.1 miles from the College Park Metro, but it is about half a mile from a future Purple Line stop and Riverdale Park Station offers a free daily shuttle to both the College Park and Prince George’s…