5 Ways to Improve Your Shoulder Mobility

The shoulder is the most mobile joint in the human body, but for a lot of people, it’s not as mobile as it’s designed to be. A complex structure, the shoulder contains three bones:

1. The clavicle or collarbone.

2. The scapula or shoulder blade.

3. The humerus or upper arm bone.

These bones work in concert with four tendons, three ligaments and four muscles to allow us to move our arms most any which way. Any one of these structures can sustain trauma and become injured. And as we age, these components begin to break down, which can lead to impingements such as bone spurs and general deterioration, all of which can contribute to the development of shoulder pain and a loss of mobility.

Many people don’t notice mobility issues until pain sets in, but the issue can start long before you feel it. There are a lot of reasons why your shoulders might start to tighten up, feel stiff or become painful. Common causes include:

— Arthritis. Both osteoarthritis — the degenerative joint disease that’s very common among older adults — and rheumatoid arthritis — an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation, pain and disfigurement in the joints — can cause pain and loss of mobility in the shoulder joints. “The body’s response to arthritis over time is to want to protect the shoulder against movement. That’s when you get scar tissue and start losing motion,” says Dr. Grant L. Jones, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

— Soft tissue injuries. Superior labrum anterior to posterior tears, also called SLAP tears, “typically occur in those who perform overhead activities or sports, including yoga and recently popular heavy-weight intensive interval training,” such as CrossFit and weightlifting, says Dr. Dave Shukla, orthopedic surgeon and shoulder specialist with Hoag Orthopedic Institute. Rotator cuff wear and tear is another “very, very common” injury that can lead to shoulder pain and loss of mobility, Shukla says. The rotator cuff is a bundle of tendons on the front side of the shoulder. Tears are “seen in over 30 percent of patients over 40 years old and in more than 60 percent of patients over 70 years old.” Rotator cuff tears can be complete, meaning the tendon is torn all the way through, or it may only be partially torn or frayed. Either way, it typically causes a lot of pain and a loss of mobility. Although only one shoulder may show symptoms of a rotator cuff tear, Shukla says it’s common for patients to have tears on both sides.

— Dislocations, separations or fractures. If you’ve sustained a trauma such as a fall, that can cause injury in the shoulder joint such as a dislocation or a separation — an injury to the ligaments that hold the collarbone to the shoulder blade. It’s also quite possible to break or fracture any of the bones in the shoulder. Fractures of the humerus, the long arm bone that connects into the shoulder, and the socket part of the joint, are common and “can sometimes lead to stiffness. After any type of trauma to the joint, the body’s response is to guard against that and you can develop scar tissue,” which further impedes motion, Jones says.

— Bursitis. Bursa are small, fluid-filled sacs found throughout the body that help ease movement of muscles and tendons. There are six bursa in the shoulder, and any one of these can become inflamed, a condition called bursitis that often results because of another underlying injury or impingement. Bursitis can cause significant pain and a loss of range of motion in the affected joint.

Depending on the shoulder’s exact mobility limitation, these conditions can result in pain or difficulty while conducting everyday activities, such as trying to put away dishes, grabbing something out of the back seat of a car, fastening a bra or scrubbing your back in the shower, explains Ioonna Félix, a physical therapist and clinical supervisor at the Hospital for Special Surgery Sports Rehabilitation and Performance Center in New York City. “A restriction in range of motion or mobility can potentially lead to stiffness in daily activities, inefficient movement patterns, decreased muscle strength and eventually overuse pain and injuries,” she says.

If the shoulder cannot move properly — for instance, raising the arm straight up toward the ceiling, arms in line with the ears — completing overhead pressing movements like shoulder pressing or simply lifting a box into the attic could result in more traumatic injuries like sprains and tears.

Subsequent Problems

For many people, pain in the shoulder, “such as that from rotator cuff pain or labral pain, can cause patients to subconsciously avoid certain shoulder positions and motion,” Shukla says. While this is a natural means of protecting the body, “over time, the shoulder capsule then shrinks.” This shrinkage is usually not permanent, but it can lead to a condition called frozen shoulder or adhesive capsulitis.

Jones says frozen shoulder is “a little more common in females in their 40s to 60s, and a little more common in people who have some sort of endocrine problem, such as diabetes or thyroid problems.” In those cases, “there’s no trauma and the person gradually starts losing motion. One of the reasons why is they start forming scar tissue and start losing motion in the shoulder.”

Over time, as a shoulder’s protective mechanisms increase, the shoulder can become unable to reach even once pain-free positions. What’s worse, these mobility limitations can cause the body to overcompensate or shift tension to other structures, leading to pain or injury elsewhere in the upper back, neck and shoulders. Strengthening and stretching exercises are necessary to help reverse the trend in these cases. “Rotator cuff impingement and irritation, which can lead to wear and tear, can be significantly prevented and improved by postural correction, primarily by strengthening the muscles of the upper back between the scapulae (shoulder blades), and by strengthening the core. A stronger core promotes upright posture and improves scapular position as well,” Shukla says.

How Is Shoulder Pain Treated?

“Shoulder injuries related to overuse with poor posture or deconditioned muscles, wear and tear, or sports injuries can often be treated initially with a very brief period of rest — a few days to one week — to allow the initial inflammatory response to settle down,” Shukla says. This rest, “coupled with a limited course of anti-inflammatories, followed quickly by therapist or self-directed therapy,” may make a big difference in improving your mobility and reducing pain.

Jones adds that shoulder problems that are non-traumatic or related to a lack of use are “usually treated non-operatively. It’s a problem that usually resolves on its own and can take six to 12 months to resolve, but there are some things we can do to speed up the process.” Steroid injections into the shoulder can help “loosen up the joint, followed by a physical therapy program.” But he emphasizes that any therapy or stretching program should be approached “gradually,” and not forced or approached aggressively.

For patients with arthritis, surgery is usually indicated to improve mobility because of the progressive nature of the disease. “The only way (to increase mobility) is to replace the joint and remove the scar tissue,” Jones says. But stretching and strengthening exercises can delay the need for such interventions. For patients who’ve had a tendon tear, fracture, separation or other traumatic injury, surgery may also be a more likely option to repair the damage and speed healing. Physical therapy after surgery is usually an important part of the protocol.

When to See the Doctor?

No matter what’s causing the loss of mobility, the goal of treatment, Shukla says, is typically “to maintain motion and prevent the onset of a frozen shoulder while muscles and tendons heal or become asymptomatic.” To do this safely, it’s best to consult with a shoulder specialist or a physical therapist to make sure you’re using the right exercises with the right form to improve mobility and not cause further injury.

Jones says that if you “recognize that you’re losing motion, you should probably get in to see a specialist” to find out what’s going on. “Start with your primary care doctor to make sure nothing else is causing that stiffness. And then if there is stiffness, look for the cause and then get in to some sort of program before that stiffness gets too bad that it becomes more of a surgical problem.” He recommends looking for a primary care sports medicine specialist, and if they focus on the shoulder, even better. “A shoulder-trained orthopedist is probably a good start as well. Sometimes if it’s more difficult to see a specialist, it’s fine to start with a primary care with expertise in musculoskeletal medicine and shoulder problems in particular.”

How’s Your Shoulder Mobility?

An easy assessment for shoulder mobility is to stand in front of a mirror and watch yourself performing the following moves, comparing the right and left sides, Félix says. As you perform the movements, she recommends asking yourself the following questions. However, if you notice any pain within the joint or limited motion, she suggests speaking with a physician or physical therapist.

“An assessment by a health care professional will determine the cause of any deficits and whether it’s related to a posture or soft-tissue impairment or a pathoanatomical (diseased or damaged tissue) cause such as a rotator cuff tear,” she says.

Overhead reach. Raise both arms up overhead without arching your lower back. Do both arms reach the same height? Are your arms in line with your ears?

Behind-the-back reach. Reach the right arm behind your back. How far does it go up? Any pain? Repeat with the left. Is the height similar? Do you have pain?

Over-the-shoulder reach. Lift the right arm over and behind your head, reaching as far down toward your neck and shoulder blades as possible and note the location. Repeat with the left. Compare sides.

Finger-to-finger reach. Bring the right arm over and behind your head while simultaneously reaching behind your back with your left arm. Do your fingertips overlap, touch or are your fingers more than 2 inches apart? Compare with the other side.

Shoulder Mobility Exercises to Incorporate in Your Workout Routine

Talk to your doctor about building the right program for you. Jones says you should start gradually and build up over time, so as not to create additional injury or strain on the joint. The exact number of repetitions of each exercise you perform should depend on your current level of fitness, strength and shoulder health. The goal is to perform enough reps that you feel your muscles working, but not so many that they are exhausted. Start with one set of each exercise.

Foam roller arm raises. Tight chest muscles can restrict shoulder motion by pulling on the muscles of the upper back. This exercise helps to relax the chest muscles while also training upward rotation of the shoulder blades, according to Félix.

Instructions: Lie on your back on a foam roller, with one end under your tailbone and the other end under your head for support. Bend your knees to plant your feet flat on the floor, between hip- and shoulder-width apart. Let your arms fall perpendicular to your sides, with your palms facing up. From there, slowly slide your arms up along the floor until you feel a stretch in your chest. Do not allow your ribs to come up or your lower back to arch. Pause, then slowly return to start.

Shoulder squeezes. “This will improve the strength and endurance of the shoulder blade muscles, which are the foundation for the shoulder joint,” Félix says.

Instructions: Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and your torso upright. Maintain a neutral spine, and avoid allowing any large arch in your lower back. While maintaining this neutral back position, squeeze your shoulder blades together and hold the position for five seconds. Make sure not to shrug your shoulders toward your ears or use your neck muscles to help drive the movement. Then, return to the starting position.

Wall slides. “This strengthening and control exercise helps target the shoulder blade stabilizer muscles while also opening up the chest and shoulders,” Félix says.

Instructions: Stand tall, about 12 inches away from a wall with your feet hip-width apart. While keeping your knees straight but not locked, lean back against the wall and gently press your head, shoulders, mid back and lower back into the wall. Bend your arms and hold them up against the wall at shoulder height. Your triceps and back of your hands should press against the wall. From there, extend your arms overhead while attempting to keep your lower back in contact with the wall. If you cannot complete the exercise, keep your back against the wall and allow your arms to move slightly forward from the wall. Pause, then lower your arms to return to the starting position.

TheraBand external rotations. This exercise, recommended by Jones, hones in on the muscles of the upper back that allow the shoulders to perform behind-the-back movements.

Instructions: Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and grab the ends of a flat TheraBand or another resistance band with each hand, spaced shoulder-width apart. Tuck your elbows into your sides. While maintaining a neutral back and keeping your elbows in place, squeeze your shoulder blades together to pull your hands to the sides of your torso. Do not allow your lower back to arch as you complete the movement. Pause, then return to the starting position.

Wall crawls. This equipment-free exercise trains upward mobility in each shoulder separately, Jones says.

Instructions: Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, facing a wall that is 8 to 12 inches in front of you. Place one hand flat against the wall at a comfortable height, usually just above eye level. Use your fingers to crawl your hand up the wall until you reach your maximum range of motion, without letting your shoulder raise toward your ear. Pause, reverse the motion to return to start. Repeat on the other side.

Shukla says once you have a routine in place and know how to perform these motions properly, most patients can follow the regimen at home independently. “However, after sustaining a shoulder injury and successfully rehabilitating it or overcoming the initial pain and dysfunction, it’s important to maintain the regimen for as long the patient needs, especially if continuing to do strenuous activity that focally strains the shoulder.” In other words, stay in touch with your doctor or physical therapist to make sure you’re healing properly, not causing additional problems, and to adjust the program appropriately as your needs evolve.

