5 Tips to Pick Your Investment Advisor

Many titles exist for people who claim to be qualified to help you create a solid financial future — think investment advisor, financial planner or wealth advisor, to name a few.

So deciding what type of advisor is best for you can be confusing, especially when the industry doesn’t have a standardized or widely accepted definition of such titles, says Dimitri P. Eliopoulos, certified financial planner and managing director at RMB Capital in Chicago.

This is tricky because of what’s at stake: “Selecting a financial advisor is a lot like choosing a doctor because managing wealth is a lot like managing health,” says Susan Green, a certified financial planner and director of financial planning standards at Wescott Financial Advisory Group in New Jersey. In other words, if you ignore it, it can fade away or fall apart.

Choosing an appropriate advisor is also important because you need to be prepared to share personal information and have honest conversations about your lifestyle, goals and priorities, Green says. That means that not only their credentials must be a fit, but their personalities and understanding of your situation, too.

Experts offer these following tips in selecting an investment advisor, so you can meet your financial goals:

— Think about your goals.

— Consider the type of guidance you need.

— Factor in your asset levels.

— Weigh the benefits of investing assistance.

— Ensure your advisor meets the fiduciary standard.

Think About Your Goals

Choose an advisor with the appropriate credentials and set of skills. If you have a lot of debt, for example, you may need financial counseling more than investment management, says Aliredha Walji, vice president for the U.S. at ShariaPortfolio.

For example, often a financial planner can be involved with clients who need help with financial coaching, budgeting, insurance and estate and cash flow planning, says Michael Ciccone, vice president at Tradition Asset Management in Summit, New Jersey.

An advisor’s certifications can often be an indicator of their expertise and whether they are equipped to help you. Professional organizations, such as the CFP Board for certified financial planners as well as the Investments and Wealth Institute and the CFA Institute for chartered financial analysts, have rigorous certification processes and ongoing education requirements.

Typically, CFP and CPWA designations emphasize planning capabilities while CFA and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants designations emphasize asset allocation and investment capabilities, Eliopoulos says. Securities advisors should be registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and could be members of the North American Securities Administrators Association.

Consider the Type of Guidance

A financial planner can advise on investments, but also works with clients regarding all of the aspects of financial planning, including cash flow management, retirement planning, tax planning, risk management, charitable and estate planning, Green says.

While some financial planners may have expertise with certain niche clients, the financial planning profession in general covers a varied demographic from those with small asset bases to high-net-worth individuals and everyone in between. Additionally, many financial advisors also collaborate with estate, tax and insurance professionals on behalf of their clients, Green says.

Factor In Your Assets

The amount of assets is not actually a determining factor in whether you need investment planning or financial planning, Green says. But advisors or firms may require a certain minimum asset base for their clients.

The term “wealth advisor” or “wealth manager” is commonly associated with high-net-worth individuals, but it is a type of financial advisor or planner, Green says. They are often associated with larger bank or trust institutions and they may offer packaged services including legal document drafting and tax preparation.

Generally, the clients of wealth advisors or managers have at least $1 million in investable assets, excluding their primary residences, Ciccone says. These clients tend to need or desire more complex financial planning strategies and expertise, such as in incentive stock options, closely held businesses, the use of trusts and more-involved estate planning work. These types of advisors also help clients learn how to minimize their tax burdens. A wealth advisor will carry a Series 65 license, which is administered by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Walji says.

“A dedicated financial planner would generally work with anyone regardless of asset level and would likely be paid a flat fee, a monthly or annual retainer or hourly rate for their planning work,” Ciccone says.

Weigh the Benefits of Investment Assistance

An investment planner or advisor does strictly that — advise only on investments, Green says.

Investment advisors, as the name implies, generally offer greater expertise in the areas of investment research and portfolio construction. “They may be more appealing to clients for whom investment performance is a top priority, or where a client needs to diversify around a concentrated investment position,” Ciccone says.

Ask your advisor about how he or she evaluates investment options, how they are managed and whether they are passively or actively managed, Elipoulos says.

“In times of market volatility, your advisor should be a steady voice of reason, helping you to avoid emotional decisions that could lead to costly mistakes,” he says.

Ensure Your Advisor Meets the Fiduciary Standard

This means the advisor — no matter their specialty or expertise — agrees to uphold your best financial interests above their own.

The fiduciary standard, as governed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, “requires more thorough investment analysis and more thoughtful recommendations that are based on your specific investment goals and risk tolerance,” Eliopoulos says. “In contrast, the suitability standard requires only that advisors have a reasonable basis for believing their recommendations are suitable for someone with circumstances similar to yours.”

Ask your advisor: “‘Do you have any conflicts of interest in serving my needs? How will I know if you are acting in my best interest?'” Green says.

Even if an advisor claims to be a fiduciary, ask if they are incentivized to refer clients to professional advisors such as attorneys, accountants and insurance agents, says Phil Shaffer, managing director of institutional services at Hamilton Capital in Columbus, Ohio.

