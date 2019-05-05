5 Signs You’ve Picked the Right Real Estate Agent

As we’re fond of saying, there’s more than one way to get your house sold. For some, the best way to sell a house may be to go solo. For others, the best way to…

If you choose the latter path, it’s important to note that not all agents are created equal. Do your due diligence in seeking out the agent who best fits your needs. A 2018 report from the National Association of Realtors found that 75% of recent sellers hired the first agent they contacted to help them sell their home. However, finding the right agent is just like dating: You likely have to speak with a few before you find the ideal match. Given that selling a home is often one of the largest financial transactions of your life, you don’t want to leave it to chance.

When you find the right person, you’ll probably know it — and here’s how.

Here are five signs you’ve found the right real estate agent:

— Your agent communicates with you quickly and candidly.

— You agent keeps in touch in a way that meets your needs.

— Your agent shoots straight with you.

— Your agent markets your home aggressively.

— Your agent adapts, reacts and stays flexible.

Your Agent Communicates With You Quickly and Candidly

One of the first things you should do when interviewing an agent is to ask for credentials, referrals and some basic information about how many homes they’ve sold in your area. If your agent answers these questions quickly, clearly and truthfully, that’s a very good sign. While you don’t necessarily want to sacrifice quality for quantity, it’s important to work with an agent with a constant pulse on your local neighborhood and who has several recent sales in your local market. Selling your home is probably going to be one of the biggest things you do in your life, so make sure you and the agent will be a good team in meeting all your home selling goals.

Your Agent Keeps in Touch With You in a Way That Works for Your Needs and Your Schedule

A good real estate agent will keep you in the loop, which means communicating with you regularly. With that said, you may not be available to take phone calls during the day, or you may really prefer not to communicate over text. Seek an agent who will adapt to your preferred style of contact.

Your Agent Shoots Straight With You

The process of selling a house includes some tough decisions, including decisions about pricing and potential renovations or repairs. That may mean the agent needs to tell you things you don’t especially want to hear, but it’s ultimately good that they do so. For example, home sellers often have unrealistic expectations about the value of their home, due to sentimental factors or because they’re going off of the wrong indicators. It’s critical that your real estate agent manages these expectations and is upfront with you about a realistic price. While you should be clear with your agent about your needs and expectations, he or she ultimately needs to be comfortable pushing back and having the difficult conversations to make your home sale most effective. In the long run, it will help you get your home sold more quickly and for a better value.

Your Agent Markets Your Home Aggressively

Simply put, homes don’t sell themselves. Hopefully, your agent is very knowledgeable about the changing home selling practices and will do whatever it takes to generate some foot traffic to get the place sold. For example, such practices include taking advantage of social media like Facebook, the local multiple listing service, open houses and more. Your agent should be leveraging a number of different options to help raise awareness of the property. Don’t hesitate to ask your agent what he or she is doing in the marketing department.

Your Agent Adapts, Reacts and Stays Flexible

As you show your home to buyers and receive feedback, the agent may need to recommend some changes — renovations, touch-ups or even a price reduction. Often when you have not received any offers within that first three to four weeks of being on the market, it’s time to re-evaluate your home selling strategy. A good agent can identify when it’s time to pivot your strategy and the best way to do so without sacrificing your home selling goals. An agent who’s willing to roll with the punches is invaluable.

