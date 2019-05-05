5 Common Questions About Spending 529 College Savings Funds

Opening a 529 plan allows parents to achieve tax-free college savings for their children. But without a full understanding of the 529 plan qualified expenses and potential penalties associated with the accounts, the benefits of…

Opening a 529 plan allows parents to achieve tax-free college savings for their children. But without a full understanding of the 529 plan qualified expenses and potential penalties associated with the accounts, the benefits of 529s can quickly be overtaken.

While it’s clear that money from 529s can be used to cover college education expenses like tuition if the student attends a participating college, it can be hard to figure out if the IRS will approve of using the funds on other expenses that students may face. In addition, parents need to know when to withdraw money so they aren’t hit with tax penalties.

Here are answers to five common questions about how to spend money from 529 college savings plans.

Are Laptops Considered Qualified 529 Expenses?

“Qualified expenses include tuition, fees, books, supplies and equipment required by an education institution for enrollment or attendance,” says Benjamin Grosz, a tax and estate planning attorney at Ivins, Phillips & Barker in Washington, D.C. “Laptops and related computer technology expenses — including internet access fees — used to count, in tax years 2009 and 2010. They now only count as qualified expenses if they are required for enrollment or attendance.”

Grosz says the IRS is likely to scrutinize a laptop purchase if there is any doubt about the requirement, so he advises parents to thoroughly review the college‘s requirements for enrollment.

“Try Google searching the school name and program, plus ‘laptop computer,’ as most schools these days seem to require laptops,” he says. “For example, try ‘ College of William and Mary laptop computer’ or ‘Michigan medical school laptop computer.'”

What Should I Do if My Child Earns a Scholarship and No Longer Needs the 529 Account?

It’s rare for a scholarship to cover all of a student’s expenses at college, but parents have options if that is the case.

[READ: Ultimate Guide: How to Find and Secure Scholarships for College]

“If the child receives a scholarship, the parents can withdraw the amount of the scholarship from the 529 penalty-free,” says Bob Alimena of Beaumont Financial Partners in Needham, Massachusetts. “They will still owe federal and state taxes for the amount of prorated capital gains, so essentially, the 529 becomes like an IRA.”

So if parents have $100,000 in a 529 — $50,000 of which is from contributions, while the other half is from appreciation — and their child earns a $10,000 scholarship, they can take $10,000 from the 529 and return it to their bank account. They will then owe capital gains taxes on $5,000 — or 50 percent of the withdrawal, since 50 percent of the total value of the 529 was a capital gain.

To avoid any taxes, the funds can be used later, if the child chooses to attend graduate school or a technical or trade school. Alternatively, the beneficiary of the account can be changed to another family member without penalty — including one of the parents.

[Read: Beware of 5 Myths About Changing a 529 Plan Beneficiary.]

Does Off-Campus Housing Count as a 529 Plan Qualified Expense?

Funds from 529 plans can pay for on-campus housing, but off-campus housing may not always be an eligible expense.

As long as the student is enrolled at least half time, the IRS will approve room and board expenses for off-campus housing. However, those expenses must not exceed the room and board allowance included in the cost of attendance, as determined by the college or university.

The amount allowable for room and board costs is available from the school’s financial aid or admissions office, and it can often be found online.

“Remember that this amount serves as a cap on qualified room and board expenses,” Grosz wrote in an email. “If the student’s actual room and board expenses are lower, then the actual expenses are the limiting amount. It can be OK to either withdraw the 529 funds first and then pay the qualified expenses, or pay the expenses first and then withdraw from the 529 for reimbursement.”

If the student’s expenses are higher than the allowable amount, the difference must be made up with funds that don’t come from the 529 account.

When Is the Right Time to Make a Withdrawal From a 529 Plan?

The most important thing to remember about 529 withdrawals is that, to avoid penalties, the money must be taken out in the year it will be used.

Stephen Reh, a certified financial planner with Reh Wealth Advisors in La Verne, California, uses an example of a parent withdrawing $50,000 in September to pay for two semesters of college tuition at $25,000 each.

“If your receipts show a payment in September of one year and a payment in February of the next year, you have a timing mismatch,” he explains. “So you need to make two withdrawals — one in September, and one after Jan. 1.”

The timing of withdrawals from a 529 plan can vary depending on the possibility of financial aid, the number of children likely to attend college in the family and the family’s unique financial priorities. According to Warren Ward, a financial planner at WWA Planning & Investments in Columbus, Indiana, it may be wise to wait to spend funds from 529 plans if the student is eligible for financial aid.

“Since the 529 distribution counts as income to the student, and up to half of a student’s income counts under the FAFSA, the distribution could reduce any aid the following year,” he says. “That’s why we sometimes suggest using the 529 to pay for later years of a college career or for grad school.”

If a student’s 529 account is large enough to cover all college expenses, Ward says, it’s unlikely that he or she would be eligible for need-based financial aid. In that case, it makes sense to distribute the funds as needed.

And if a student will probably need to borrow loans, it’s often better to take out Stafford loans, which have a low interest rate, rather than use all of a student’s 529 funds in the first few semesters, says Shannon Vasconcelos, director of college finance at Bright Horizons Education & College Advising, headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

[Read: What to Know About Paying Student Loans With Funds From a 529 Plan.]

Since money in a 529 plan grows tax-free, she says, “that argues for leaving the money in the account as long as possible. On the flip side, you do have to spend the money on college. If you spend it on anything else, you get hit with taxes and a 10% penalty. So that would argue for using the money as soon as possible.”

What’s the Best Way to Spend 529 Funds From Grandparents?

Some grandparents may give their grandchildren money for college through 529 plans. This money has significant financial aid implications for students.

Vasconcelos says families often wonder how to spend this college money. Because the fund’s account owner is someone outside the custodial household, timing is important. The money won’t be considered an asset on the FAFSA, but it will be recorded as income in the subsequent years. The FAFSA uses prior prior-year income to determine financial aid, so such gifts will be counted two years in the future.

“Therefore, if the grandparent waits until Jan. 1 of the student’s sophomore year in college or beyond to make those distributions, they will not show up as income for financial aid purposes, as there will be no further aid applications two years in the future (assuming the student graduates in four years and does not immediately enroll in graduate school),” Vasconcelos wrote in an email. “The best time to use a grandparent-owned 529 is, therefore, the last 2 1/2 years of college.”

Trying to fund your education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for College center.

More from U.S. News

10 Things You Can Buy With 529 Savings Plan Distributions

How to Choose a 529 Plan on Your Own

4 Potential Drawbacks of 529 Plans and How to Minimize Them

5 Common Questions About Spending 529 College Savings Funds originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/29/19: This article was originally published on June 17, 2015, and has been updated to include new information.