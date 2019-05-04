4 Tips to Invest in the Construction Industry

Thanks to a decade-long recovery rally in the real estate, job, and stock markets, the construction industry seems to be booming. That’s not to mention the effect urbanization is having across the world, creating new…

That’s not to mention the effect urbanization is having across the world, creating new housing demands close-in to cities, says Jeffrey Sica, president, CEO, and chief investment officer of Circle Squared Alternative Investments in Morristown, New Jersey.

Sales, profit margins, and staffing levels signal ongoing expansion in construction activity nationwide, according to a recent Construction Confidence Index issued by Associated Builders and Contractors. Only 3.4% of contractors expect to reduce staffing levels over the next six months and more than 70% of survey respondents expect their sales to increase through the initial half of 2019.

And that isn’t just a boon for investors in construction firms or supply chains: there are a variety of beneficiaries from the growth in construction end markets, says Brent Thielman, managing director and senior research analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Portland, Oregon.

The industry is not without risk and remains the riskiest area for real estate investing, says Bill Mulvahill, banking investment analyst and founder of Essential Wealth. That’s because the banks and individuals who were harmed the most during the most recent recession were the ones who made investments in construction late in the cycle.

As such, it’s important investors buy with caution, diversifying smartly to both capitalize while the time’s right and back down when or if it’s ever not. Experts offer the following unique considerations when investing in the construction industry:

— Buy stocks in large home builders.

— Diversify with ETFs and mutual funds.

— Remember public infrastructure.

— Look to technology.

Buy Stock in Large Home Builders

Among them, Toll Brothers (ticker: TOL), one of the largest luxury home builders in the United States, says Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Heider College of Business at Creighton University.

The stock is selling at a forward price-earnings ratio of 8.66, and analysts expect earnings to grow at an average annual rate of 8.69% over the next five years, he adds.

“That means that it is selling at a PEG ratio (or price earnings divided by expected growth) of around 1– very attractive from a value investing standpoint,” he says.

The firm is off to a strong start to 2019, as first quarter performance exceeded management’s expectations as revenues grew 16% year over year. TOL’s trailing 12-month earnings is 22% higher than the previous year.

Diversify With ETFs and Mutual Funds

The construction industry is the largest consumer of raw materials, accounting for 50% of global steel production and 3 billion tons of raw materials globally, Thielman says, making companies such as U.S. Concrete ( USCR), Encore Wire Corp. ( WIRE), Emcor Group ( EME), Granite Construction ( GVA) and Construction Partners ( ROAD) attractive.

But investors can diversify with exchange-traded funds and mutual funds that spread the risk that could come with a construction or housing market downturn. For example, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ( ITB) is trading at about $38, up from $23.36 five years ago but holding steady over the last year. Its holdings include Toll Brothers, D.R. Horton ( DHI), Lennar Corp. ( LEN), NVR ( NVR) and Lowe’s Companies ( LOW), among others.

Remember Public Infrastructure

“We believe spending in civil infrastructure (such as) roads, bridges, water and wastewater, is still in the early stages of recovery with years of growth potential ahead,” Thielman says. “Certain sectors of the nonresidential and commercial building market such as data centers, manufacturing, schools as well as general commercial tied to single-family housing growth also continue to offer good growth through 2019 as well.”

Look to Technology

Just as with other industries, technological advancements are helping the construction industry become more efficient and profitable. Construction tech firms received $10 billion in investment funding from 2011 through 2017, according to the consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

The use of drones, for example, is becoming more important to scoping out potential job sites, monitoring build progress and providing aerial virtual tours of finished projects, Sica says.

“This data is extremely valuable to contractors and builders so they can adapt to changing project timelines, budgetary constraints, and even unforeseen safety concerns, ultimately helping them become more efficient and profitable,” he says.

Then there are technology investments in “smart buildings” that feature advanced control for many operations, including lighting, temperature, appliances and sound. The private and publicly-traded companies that supply these products present opportunities for growth.

Perhaps the most popular construction tech investments are those involving performance management and field productivity, with 29% of companies developing tools for these areas, McKinsey says.

