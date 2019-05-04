4 Things to Know About Margin Investing

It’s an investor’s bad dream: a great opportunity but no cash to buy. Or maybe it’s a tuition payment due, but cashing out of an investment would trigger a nasty tax bill. But investors with…

But investors with taxable accounts have an option: borrowing on margin using stocks, bonds or funds as collateral.

Margin loan rates can be substantially lower than you’d pay on a credit card, and these loans typically have no payoff date. But there are real dangers and advisors say amateurs should just stay away or proceed with extreme caution.

“Investing on margin is particularly troubling,” says Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business. “Many novice investors believe that since markets usually go up, they can increase their returns by borrowing and investing on margin.”

That’s a trap, he says, because investing with borrowed money also magnifies losses.

Because your investments provide collateral, you can get a better rate on margin than on an unsecured loan like a credit card. Currently some brokerages offer margin rates around 9 or 10%, depending on the amount borrowed. But others charge less than half that much, so it can pay to shop around. Of course, if you choose a new firm you’ll have to transfer assets to the new account. Also, rates can change without notice.

Set up involves some paperwork, mainly to acknowledge the risks, but no fees. A margin account is revolving credit: You can borrow what you want up to the limit, pay down the debt and then borrow again. This gives the investor quick access with no additional paperwork.

Margin loans are not permitted in individual retirement accounts and 401(k)s.

Generally, the investor can borrow up to half the value of assets in the account, including the value of assets purchased with the loan. With $100,000 in assets, you might borrow up to $100,000, because the loan would then come to half the account’s $200,000 value.

A margin account can thus enlarge investment gains if assets rise in value.

Cash withdrawals are generally limited to half the account’s value — $50,000 for a $100,000 account, for instance.

But the borrower is subject to a “margin call” if the equity — asset values minus loan balance — falls below a “maintenance” level, typically about a 30% of the account value.

If the borrower cannot immediately come up with cash to reduce the debt, the lender will do so by selling some or all of the collateral. That means selling when prices are down, a situation to be avoided.

Also, margin rates are often higher than rates on other secured loans like second mortgages and car loans, and most experts say margin loans are definitely not for long-term investments.

“Both college funding and retirement savings should be accumulated through long term investing,” says Michael P. Leanza, president of The GenWealth Group in Maplewood, New Jersey. “Taking a margin loan to fund these are not advised as margin loan rates are too high to be used in these situations successfully.”

So, despite the appeal of low rates and easy access, many advisors say ordinary investors should proceed with extreme caution.

“Margin can be an effective source of cash but isn’t great for general borrowing for most people,” says Franklin Gold, president of Orion Trading Systems in Lansing, Michigan. An appropriate use for sophisticated investors is to get cash without selling a winning asset that could trigger a large capital gains tax, Gold says.

For investors tempted to take on the risks, pros have some tips:

— Borrow less than you can.

— Have a payoff plan.

— Choose stable assets.

— Know the rules.

Borrow Less Than You Can

The smaller the loan relative to your equity, the less chance of a margin call if your assets lose value.

“Clients should always leave a cushion as market conditions can change quickly,” says Steve Sanders, executive vice president of marketing and business development for Interactive Brokers, an online brokerage firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Guy Baker, founder of Wealth Teams Alliance in Irvine, California, says one should also look closely at the arithmetic even if borrowing to invest rather than to withdraw cash.

“They need to make enough above their margin rate to make the decision worthwhile,” Baker says. “Let’s assume a balanced investor expects 7% return over the long run. If it costs them 4% to borrow, they will net 3%. Is the risk worth the return? In most cases, investors are not savvy enough to win against the market.”

Have a Payoff Plan

While you are not required to make minimum monthly payments, letting the loan drag on will cause the debt to snowball as interest charges are added to principal, says Cynthia Flannigan, a planner with MainStreet Financial Planning, a firm with branches on the east and west coasts.

“Using this as an easy line of credit is fine for short-term cash needs but borrowing without a plan for when to pay it back leads to paying interest longer than anticipated and, of course, the risk of a margin call,” she says.

Choose Stable Assets

Even if your investment strategy makes sense, volatility along the way could upend the plan with a margin call, Johnson says, recalling the crash a decade ago.

“Some investors established positions and were correct in their analyses, but didn’t have the capital, or the stomach, to maintain positions until the market corrected,” he says.

Know the Rules

“Make sure you understand your broker’s policies and procedures for a margin call.,” Gold says. “Will they call you and give you a chance to wire money in the account? How much time will they give you? Will they let you choose which security to sell? Or do they take action and notify you later?”

4 Things to Know About Margin Investing originally appeared on usnews.com