3 Ways to Pay for College While on Active Duty in the Military

Active-duty members of the military are frequently enrolled in college either part time or full time, whether at a school on or near their base in the U.S., through online courses or at a university abroad. To advance their career goals and take advantage of educational opportunities, service members have access to unique education benefits and resources to pay for college.

Those who are on active duty or in the reserves or National Guard are often considered nontraditional students, but their ages can vary. More colleges have created positions or offices to support military service members and veterans in recent years, experts say, and these on-campus resources are a good place for such students to ask questions and receive assistance in obtaining financial aid.

“Here’s the reality. Most students today are nontraditional students,” says William Hubbard, chief of staff at Student Veterans of America, a nonprofit advocacy group. “Nontraditional students by definition are typically a bit more mature, they usually have families, they are working full-time jobs. As such, take that profile and understand that it’s only more true when you turn to a military population. The challenge isn’t in paying for school, it’s in paying for life.”

Despite the challenges that members of the military face, here are three ways those on active duty can pay for college:

— Tuition assistance.

— Federal financial aid through the FAFSA.

— Active-duty pay or combat pay.

Tuition Assistance

Experts say tuition assistance is the best way for active-duty service members to get help paying for college.

The U.S. Department of Defense provides eligible active-duty members of the military with tuition assistance if they enroll in college. Each military branch can establish its own criteria and rates for tuition assistance, but generally eligible active-duty service members can receive a maximum of $250 per semester hour with an annual maximum of $4,500 to pay for tuition, according to the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support, or DANTES, website.

Service members who have been on active duty for more than 30 days are eligible for in-state tuition at public schools in the state where they reside or are permanently stationed, according to DANTES.

“Each of the individual services maintains (tuition assistance) and sets its own rules,” says Coby W. Dillard, coordinator of veterans and military services at the University of California–Santa Barbara. “That allows active-duty service members to attend college while they are still in uniform and still serving, so there are definitely strong and robust programs for that.”

Since the process and eligibility requirements vary, students should consult their service’s program. For example, the Navy requires sailors to take tuition assistance and educational counseling training sessions to be eligible for tuition assistance. Experts say students should also be aware that tuition assistance does not cover additional educational and personal expenses they may have.

Federal Financial Aid Through the FAFSA

In addition to tuition assistance, experts say service members should not ignore federal financial aid options.

Once these individuals complete their service and retire or are discharged, veteran benefits like the Post-9/11 GI Bill are available to them. But experts say even veterans receiving these often-generous education benefits should still apply for federal financial aid. The first step is for students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Eric Buetikofer, director of military and veteran affairs at the University of Toledo in Ohio, says he strongly encourages service members and veteran students to complete the FAFSA. “As long as it’s non-tuition specific money, they can use that for other things to help fund while they go to school,” he says. “Oftentimes they’ll get that money returned to them in the form of a refund, and they can use it to pay the rent, get the car fixed so they can drive to class, whatever that may be.”

Students serving on active duty for purposes other than training should file the FAFSA as an independent, according to the U.S. Department of Education, meaning the income of their parents will not be considered when calculating financial aid. This can help boost the amount of federal financial aid students receive.

Active-Duty Pay or Combat Pay

Combat pay is an additional payment awarded to individuals deployed to a combat zone. It is awarded on top of normal active-duty pay to certain enlisted individuals based on rank, Buetikofer says. It should typically not be included as income on the FAFSA, making it a bonus amount that can help students pay for college.

“Services do encourage members, saying, ‘Hey, when you receive these bonuses, don’t go out and blow it. Hold on to it for something like tuition,'” Dillard says, “because with those caps in tuition assistance, eventually you get to the point where you use all of the tuition assistance you can use in a year. So you’re going through federal financial aid, and if you put some money away you’ve got that to access until the next fiscal year when that clock restarts for you.”

But combat pay can also hurt a service member’s chance of receiving financial aid, Hubbard says, because combat pay is taxable in some situations and will be included as part of the individual’s adjusted gross income on the FAFSA.

And even untaxed combat pay can have an impact on a student’s expected family contribution, or EFC, which is the number calculated with information from the FAFSA used to determine a student’s eligibility for financial aid.

When reporting combat pay, the U.S. Department of Education advises: “Enter only the portion that was included in adjusted gross income. This should be zero for enlisted persons and warrant officers (including commissioned warrant officers) because their combat pay is entirely non-taxable. For commissioned officers generally, combat pay in excess of the highest enlisted person’s pay (plus imminent danger/hostile fire pay) is taxable.”

National Guard pay and active-duty pay are taxable income and therefore included as part of a student’s income on the FAFSA, Buetikofer says.

Overall, it’s important that students learn the intricacies of their benefits and how their pay will be calculated on the FAFSA before entering college, says Keith Hauk, associate vice president for veterans initiatives and military support at the University of Maryland University College, where 30,506 students used tuition assistance in 2018.

“When you make the decision as a military service member or veteran to go back to school, while you serve or after you serve, what’s really important is to understand how your benefits work — whether that’s tuition assistance or the GI Bill or Title IV. There are all sorts of nuances tied to those benefits,” Hauk says.

