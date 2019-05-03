3 Wacky Law School Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

Law school interviews are often compared to job interviews, and rightfully so, because they give the admissions committee a chance to see who you are as a person, instead of an assortment of grades, scores…

Law school interviews are often compared to job interviews, and rightfully so, because they give the admissions committee a chance to see who you are as a person, instead of an assortment of grades, scores and words on paper.

Therefore, applicants should treat law school interviews just as they would a job interview: Dress professionally, speak eloquently and, most importantly, come prepared. However, even with the best preparation, sometimes you’ll face odd questions that might leave you stumped for a second. The key to nailing the answers is understanding that what’s important isn’t the questions themselves, but what they’re trying to gauge.

Here are three examples of unusual questions that have actually been asked in law school interviews:

Question: “If you could be any character in history, who would you be and why?” Variant: “Which person, alive or dead, would you most want to have dinner with?”

What they’re trying to measure: Intellectual curiosity, quick thinking

There is no “right” answer here, though there are a few wrong ones. What you want to do is choose a person you know quite a bit about, and provide solid reasoning as to why you picked them. This can be anything from “I want to see how the decision to do X was made” to “I want to have the opportunity to be around these people and witness this important event in history.”

More importantly, you want to hit a happy medium: Don’t pick someone that everyone else will — every time an applicant told me they picked Barack Obama I died a little inside, and so will your interviewer — but at the same time, don’t pick someone so obscure the interviewer won’t really relate to the answer. Another trap to avoid is picking a family member: I’m sure your grandfather has a compelling life story, but picking him is not only cliché, but — try as you may to explain it — the interviewer knows nothing about him, and you don’t want the answer to revolve around you giving you a detailed account of his life story.

Keep in mind that “a character in history” doesn’t necessarily mean someone you would learn about in a history class; a recent LGBTQ applicant picked Freddie Mercury, making for one of the most original and captivating answers I’ve heard for any question.

Question: “What is something common that most people do in a certain way, but you do differently?”

What they’re trying to measure: uniqueness, problem solving skills

This is your opportunity to give the interviewer an answer that will stick in her mind and separate you from the stack of applications she’s reviewing. It’s tempting to keep it “professional,” describing how you study differently for example, but such an answer wouldn’t leave much of an impression.

Instead, focus on something a little whimsical, but that would also showcase your creativity and logical reasoning. For example, an applicant answered this question by saying that she pours in milk in her bowl before adding the cereal instead of the other way around, explaining that she absolutely hates soggy cereal, and doing it her way makes the cereal absorb less milk. This is the perfect answer: her uniqueness is a matter of personal taste where there’s no right or wrong way of doing things, and it showcases how she solved something that bothered her. As a bonus, it’s certainly something that the interviewer will remember.

Question: “Would you say you’ve had an easy life?”

What they’re trying to measure: Self-awareness, assertiveness

This seemingly easy question is very often the pitfall of an otherwise perfect candidate, especially those of a more privileged upbringing. Many instinctively will want to push back, fearing that the interviewer will think they’ve never had to face adversity and would crumple under the pressure of law school. However, consider how it would look if you get defensive and give that one semester when you took 20 credits as proof of how difficult your life has been at times, when your competition may come from poverty of persecution. In this case, it is more beneficial to admit that you’ve had a relatively nice upbringing and acknowledge how lucky you are for that. You might add that, recognizing that fact, you want to help those less fortunate by doing pro bono work, for example, turning this perceived “negative” into a positive.

Using these examples, you can extrapolate what’s really important: Thinking on your feet and handling an unexpected event and spinning it to your advantage — much like a lawyer in the courtroom. This isn’t to say that you should default to disingenuity of the “my biggest weakness? I care too much” variety, but instead use the question to make an impression in the short amount of time you had, as a platform to highlight your good qualities and unique insights.

If you’re stumped, it’s totally fine to ask the interviewer for some time to think, then use it to contemplate what the question is really aimed at finding out; it’s much better than rambling on for a minute without giving a proper answer.

