3 Tips for Millennial Investors as Rates Rise

Millennials and a significant portion of Generation X have spent much of their adult lives with interest rates at zero, and have based purchasing on that. Over the last 57 years, the average effective Federal…

Over the last 57 years, the average effective Federal Funds rate was 5.1%. In 2018 the average effective rate was 1.8%. Through this lens, interest rates still have plenty of room to go before they become “normal.” The Federal Reserve went to a target range of 0.00% to 0.25% in December 2008. It did not leave this range until December of 2015, meaning that we had about seven years of “zero” interest rates.

As baby boomers continue to retire, millennials will increasingly power the U.S. economic engine. That makes their willingness to invest essential to U.S. growth. Therefore, for the good of the country, and their own financial health, millennials who remain wary of rising interest rates should keep these three tips in mind:

Rates Will Get Higher

Rates can and will get much higher than this, so buy real estate sooner rather than later. Many Americans consider their home to be their biggest and most prudent investment. You can live in it as it appreciates in value, make repairs over time that increase its value substantially, rent it out to tenants for additional income and either sell it when you are ready to receive the full value of the property or pass it on to your heirs.

Today the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage sits at 4.3%. Ask millennials how they feel about a 5% mortgage, and they might say something like “stratospheric.” Pose that question to somebody who bought a house in the 1980s — when the average rate on a 30-year fixed was 13.3% — and they probably would consider 5% a huge discount. Millennials are conditioned to view as normal what older groups view as bargains. So it’s best for millennials to accept the inevitable and start making payments while they can lock in affordable rates.

That trend also would be great news for the economy. The millennial generation has been a well-documented driver of home sales for several years, with the National Association of Realtors estimating that they are the single largest generational purchaser of homes at 36%, with 65% of them buying homes for the first time. Millennials also have the largest share of mortgage originations — both in terms of quantity and aggregate dollar volume.

Borrow During Low Rates

Aspiring entrepreneurs in need of financing should take out business loans before rates rise as well. Although too much debt is never wise, taking on just enough of it while rates are still low could be a smart decision for a startup with strong growth prospects. It will be much easier for a well-managed business to repay a loan or establish a line of credit that’s in the single digits than it would be to repay a loan for the same amount with a rate that is much higher.

Only 25% of U.S. counties have recovered the number of businesses lost to the Great Recession. As a result, an influx of new small businesses would move the U.S. toward regaining that ground instead of overheating the economy. But even if the U.S. slows down and there is no surge of startups, the current strength of the domestic economy and the banking sector in particular do present opportunities for younger entrepreneurs seeking funding.

Invest in Short-Duration Fixed Income

Invest in short-duration fixed income while rates are low. A crucial part of any diversified portfolio is a fixed-income allocation. This dampens volatility when markets get shaky and provides reliable income for either reinvestment or spending. But in rising interest rate environments these investments also have risk. Bond prices work inversely to yields, and as rates increase bond prices fall — with longer maturity bonds falling by more than their shorter maturity counterparts.

Risk in the global economy has depressed interest rates but as these issues fail to materialize, and trade tensions diminish, rates will likely rise. Investing in short-duration exchange-traded funds or mutual funds offers a very competitive risk-reward profile when compared to longer duration or riskier debt. When interest rates creep up to a satisfactory level, adding longer duration fixed-income investments adds income plus the potential for appreciation if interest rates fall again.

In short, millennials have such an abundance of options for building wealth through investments and business ventures that they should not be dissuaded by what may appear to them as high rates.

The bottom line is that, over the course of their careers, all signs indicate that rates are headed up. So whether you’re a millennial who is considering buy a home, starting a business or focusing on securities, now is still a great time to put your money to work.

