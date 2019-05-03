3 Mistakes to Avoid When Retaking the ACT, SAT

It is quite common for high school students to feel unsatisfied with their scores the first time they sit for the ACT or SAT. In fact, disappointing results lead many students to take either college…

It is quite common for high school students to feel unsatisfied with their scores the first time they sit for the ACT or SAT. In fact, disappointing results lead many students to take either college admissions test two or more times. Fewer individuals, however, properly prepare for the opportunity to redeem themselves on these exams.

To earn a score that truly reflects your abilities, avoid these three mistakes that are often made by test-takers when retaking the ACT or SAT:

— Unduly altering testing strategies.

— Making no or too few changes.

— Letting doubt take control.

Unduly altering testing strategies. Relying on the same strategies will likely continue to yield the same results on the ACT or SAT. If you hope to improve in a specific section, you must change the techniques you use. However, some students make the mistake of altering their testing strategies too radically.

Evade the extreme measure of discarding every ACT or SAT testing technique in your repertoire, and instead focus on improving the least effective ones. When you receive your score report, take care to note which skill areas you underperformed in. Determine which sections and which question types harmed your score the most.

If you scored higher than your target score on a given section, congratulations! You may find yourself tempted to aim for an even better score, but think carefully before making adjustments to your current study plan. You could receive a lower score if you substitute an already-effective method with a less effective one.

Making no or too few changes. Another common mistake that high school students make falls on the opposite end of the spectrum: too few changes. Students who make too few changes to their study plans may do so under the false belief that familiarity with the test will translate to higher scores.

While knowing the format and timing of the exam is essential, improved scores are attained via direct practice with test content and the application of concrete, relevant methods. Simply sitting for the ACT or SAT again, without having adapted your approach in any way, is unlikely to give you the highest score you are capable of.

Letting doubt take control. Some testing anxiety is normal. But, in excess, this anxiety can cloud your thinking and negatively affect your results.

One of the most powerful weapons against testing anxiety is, not surprisingly, proper preparation for the exam. Students generally feel readier and more relaxed when they have taken sufficient time to review and practice before a test.

Keep in mind that certain students may experience testing anxiety no matter how much they have studied for an exam. In these cases, students should seek professional guidance and accommodation for test day.

Testing anxiety can also be exacerbated by other factors like fatigue and room temperature. Make sure to arrive well rested on exam day, and dress in layers in case the testing room is too hot or too cold for your liking.

Retaking the ACT or SAT can be a wise choice for students who are unsatisfied with their initial scores. As you begin to prepare for your second attempt at an exam, keep these common errors in mind so that you can avoid them in your own study efforts.

