3 Investing Tips for Recent Widows

It has become much more common in recent years for married women to play equal and active roles with their spouses when making investment and other financial decisions.

Yet there are still many wives who spend decades letting their spouses look after the family’s finances and then encounter unanticipated challenges when they become widows. While this outcome is understandable and money is often far from the most important concern for someone mourning the loss of their life partner, the learning curve can be steep and missteps can have lasting consequences.

The best approach is to prevent that outcome early on by having each spouse work together during the marriage with a group of trusted professionals that includes a financial advisor, a certified public accountant and an attorney. However, if you find yourself struggling to see the way forward as a widow who is managing money for the first time, here are three guideposts to get you moving in the right direction:

— Attain a complete picture of your assets and financial obligations.

— Prioritize paying for your necessities above funding other people’s requests.

— Determine how your finances should change to suit your goals.

Get the Complete Picture

This is easier for women whose spouses kept organized and updated files in a central location, and who had previously informed their wives about how to access these files. On the other hand, if your financial data is scattered about — for instance in drawers or cabinets around the home as well as on various websites each with their own locks, keys, screen names and passwords — you could have a lot more work to do.

Once you gather all the documents, it’s time to make sense of them. Note all your income streams, whether it’s from a family business, rental home or Social Security distributions, and add up the total. Track how much money is in every bank account along with the rates of interest on them. Discover how much money is in each investment account, and the types of investments you hold. Do the same for all qualified retirement accounts.

Catalogue expensive pieces of property like residences, vehicles and jewelry. Learn the amount and type of coverage of each insurance policy and trust, as well as the beneficiaries of them. Know how much debt you owe, to whom, their interest rates and their due dates. Finally, make a list of all your recurring bills along with their due dates, and add up the total for those costs.

Help Yourself First

A widow who has recently lost her spouse needs to take care of her financial security before she can start helping friends and family who might come to her seeking to satisfy their own aspirations.

This means paying all your bills on time, from home utilities and mortgage payments to car notes and medical expenses. If you have children who are not yet adults, or who have special needs, paying for their well-being also comes ahead of anyone else. Maintaining this stability is not only financially prudent, it provides a solid foundation that can enable you to focus on the future with confidence.

On the contrary, allocating money to people who may see a widow’s inheritance or life insurance payout as their chance to benefit themselves risks introducing both financial upheaval and emotional strain at a tense and confusing time in your life. And although it is unpleasant to consider, the hard truth is that widows are a frequent target for scams and ploys that lead to deep financial losses.

Reassess Your Goals

With your bills paid, your assets accounted for and your personal interests protected, you can begin making decisions about how you want to use money going forward. Your spouse may have created a well thought out plan for the family finances, but plans change as time passes. Now is the time to reassess based solely on your own goals. Think about your living situation, investments and other financial instruments.

Do you want to remain in the family home, or sell it? That may depend on whether you can afford to stay, whether you intend to give the place to heirs, or whether market forces make selling a wise move. Are your investments too risky for this stage of your life, or are they too concentrated in a particular asset such as the stock of your deceased spouse’s old company? Also, in some cases, surviving spouses can adjust payouts, beneficiaries and other conditions of certain kinds of insurance policies and trusts. Do you want to make any changes?

Finally, ask yourself what you want to do with the rest of your life. Whether you want to spend more time with friends and family, travel, take up a course of study, pursue social causes, donate to charities, or start your own business — or even all of those things — how you manage your finances will play an important role in those plans.

