3 Documents Women Investors Need Before a Divorce

While divorce is a challenging life experience for any individual to endure, it can be especially burdensome to women who are often left in the dark when it comes to managing investments, household finances or other financial and legal assets.

Most newlyweds envision a lifetime of marital bliss. Statistics unfortunately prove otherwise. According to the American Psychological Association, 40 to 50% of marriages end in divorce.

Women need to take steps to successfully navigate the impact of this process on their investment portfolio and other finances.

Therefore, as soon as divorce becomes a looming possibility, it’s crucial for women to focus on their financial situation by gathering vital information before making the decision to dissolve their marriage. Planning is about being well informed so you can confidently pivot when and where necessary.

As a certified divorce financial analyst, I encourage clients to gather three important pieces of information before filing for divorce, to ensure that the settlement decisions impacting their finances now and well into the future are well informed. The three documents are:

— Tax returns.

— Lifestyle analysis.

— Net-worth statement.

Tax returns

Your tax returns are a treasure trove of information. As a financial advisor, it is surprising that many women sign their tax return without really understanding the data reported on the documents.

Ideally, you should have access to tax returns for the most recent three years as well as the supporting documents used to prepare those returns, including W-2, 1099 and K-1 forms. If you do not have access to a return, you should either contact your tax preparer or complete IRS Form 4506 to request a copy.

If there is ownership in a privately held business, gaining access to financial information and tax returns can be tricky. It is essential to understand what, if any, personal expenses are paid through the company and would go unnoticed. These should be included in determining your lifestyle analysis and future benefits.

Lifestyle analysis

It is critical that you gain an understanding of what your expenses are both before and after a divorce. When outlining your expenses, be realistic and do not leave anything out. Often, a one-time expense develops into a recurring expense, resulting in an underestimation of your true spending needs.

While government statistics show that we are currently in a low-inflation world, this often does not translate into reality. Health care and education costs have increased at a faster rate than core inflation.

Underestimating expenses could derail your long-term plans.

Fortunately, there are tools to simplify the collection of this data. Online expense trackers, such as mint.com or mvelopes.com, streamline the process and link directly to your bank and credit card accounts to pull necessary information. In addition to online trackers, you should secure three years’ worth of your monthly bank and credit card statements to verify prior spending.

It is important for you to determine not only historical spending, but also likely spending in the future.

Net-worth statement

Ultimately, you will need to file a financial affidavit that provides the courts with an assessment of you and your spouse’s current financial situation, including income, expenses, assets and liabilities. Tax returns should provide clarity about income. The lifestyle analysis will bring greater understanding of your spending, while the net-worth statement will tally your assets and liabilities.

Knowing how to access this information is critical to ensure that the reported amount is correct, but also to confirm there are no omissions. You should secure supporting documents regarding any investment, banking and savings accounts, as well as information about any employer-sponsored retirement plans.

Running a credit report will help you determine your liabilities as well as outstanding joint obligations that should be closed. You should decide if there are any hard-to-value assets, such as collectibles or assets held in a safety deposit box. You may also search the internet to discover any information on employer-sponsored plans that you are not aware of and have a beneficial interest in.

Regardless of whether divorce is in your future, these items are essential to secure. Having candid conversations surrounding your financial standing when times are good will benefit you when times are bad — whether due to divorce, death or incapacity.

While this may seem daunting, know that there are professionals to help support and guide you through the process, which begins with having useful data.

Strong and accurate information will bring you confidence as you navigate the roads ahead.

