2 Things High School Seniors Should Do Before Graduation Day

April showers bring May flowers — and the first round of high school graduations in the U.S. Whether you will be graduating in one week or in one month, you may be wondering how to best utilize your remaining time in high school now that you’re likely done visiting college campuses and writing admissions applications.

Below, two high school graduates share the tasks that every senior should accomplish prior to donning that cap and gown to prepare you for the next stage in your academic journey.

1. Register for college placement exams

With National College Decision Day behind us, you have likely committed to one specific school. You have paid your deposit, but there are still a number of tasks to complete before you begin classes in the fall.

For example, Danica Todorovic, a freshman at North Park University in Chicago, and Caitlin Grove, a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, both recommended via email that high school seniors register for college placement exams prior to graduation. College placement exams may be developed by your particular college, or your school may use a third-party testing system like ACCUPLACER. As Todorovic noted, the results of these exams help to ensure that you “get into an appropriate class” that is neither too easy nor too hard for you.

Todorovic shared that her college placement test was in math, though she added that while math and English are the most common, the required subjects may be different for each student and college. Before you graduate from high school, contact your school to determine which college placement exams are necessary, when these tests are offered, and the registration deadlines for each.

2. Create a study plan for any remaining finals

While AP and IB exams are now firmly underway, or even finished, your other courses may still have finals. After the rigor of end-of-year AP and IB exams, it can be deceptively simple to overlook finals in dual enrollment or standard high school classes. This, in turn, can affect your high school GPA and your ability to earn college credit.

It is thus critical to develop a study plan for these finals. Grove relied on such a study plan because “the tasks that needed to get done could quickly become overwhelming,” she said. Her plan spanned several weeks with review time set aside each day, and it enabled her to avoid “cramming last-minute for exams.”

A study plan can keep you firmly on task as graduation inches ever closer. This is especially key when you are tired from earlier tests or well within the clutches of senioritis.

While your to-do list for the end of high school will be unique to you, your goals and your situation, these two tasks are worth adding to your checklist. Make the most of the weeks that remain, and take time to enjoy all of the revelry of your high school graduation.

