It’s that time of the year again: earnings season. For income investors, that means the quarterly dividend payment is approaching, and with it, the much-heralded ex-dividend date. If you buy the stock on or after this day, you won’t get the next payout; you’ll have to wait until next quarter.

Many wily investors and traders try to take advantage of this by trading the stock in question on the trading day before this cutoff, or selling on the day itself.

Here’s a look at 10 top stocks with an ex-dividend date this week:

Monday, May 6

Intel Corp. (ticker: INTC). This blue-chip semiconductor giant goes ex-dividend to start the week, which means traders with strong ideas about how the stock will perform following the cutoff will need to make their move by Friday, May 3 at the latest. Intel raised its quarterly payout from 30 cents per share to 31.5 cents in February.

Intel’s late-April first-quarter report disappointed investors, and shares lost about 10% in a single trading day as the company’s full-year 2019 outlook came in below expectations. The dividend yield is 2.5%.

UBS Group AG (UBS). The highest-yielding stock with an ex-dividend date in the week ahead is UBS Group, the large-cap Swiss bank. The current payout is 70 cents per share annually — and instead of paying quarterly, it pays just once a year. This combination of factors means that UBS shares are likely to fall by a decent amount Monday — in theory, somewhere right near 5.2% — since anyone who sells on the ex-dividend date will still receive the hefty payout. The dividend yield is 5.2%.

Tuesday, May 7

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). The Belgian brewing giant, whose portfolio of brands includes Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck’s, Hoegaarden and many more, goes ex-dividend on Tuesday. It pays out twice a year, and unlike the “average” stock, its payout can vary pretty widely; BUD stock owners own an ADR of a Belgian company that reports earnings and pays dividends on other share classes in Euros, so converting the dividend to dollars always requires some currency risk.

This particular BUD dividend is scheduled to be for the nice, round amount of $1.1152 per ADR share. BUD’s dividend yield is 2.3%.

Wednesday, May 8

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX). The world’s leading coffee chain, which was named one of U.S. News’ 10 best stocks to buy for 2019, has been rallying higher and having a great year thus far, with shares up 20% and trading near all-time highs. The quarterly dividend payment, which the board raised by 20% last year, sits at 36 cents per share. Shareholders should likely get another increase next quarter. The dividend yield is 1.9%.

Thursday, May 9

Walmart (WMT). When it comes to the world’s largest retail company by sales, you know Wally World has to give a little love to income investors. In fact, Walmart is one of the fabled and few dividend aristocrats, companies that have been growing their payouts annually for 25 years or more.

WMT’s track record of dividend growth is now 44 years, and the payout ratio, or percentage of earnings that go to paying the dividend, sits at a respectable and sustainable 44%. Walmart’s quarterly payout is currently 53 cents per share. WMT’s dividend yield is 2.1%.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC). Another big name with an upcoming ex-dividend date is Wells Fargo, one of the largest banks in the U.S. Although banks generally have been doing well and seem healthy, Wells isn’t currently in peak form; the fallout from its fake accounts scandal seems to have hurt the brand and is inhibiting growth.

In fact, it’s not just consumer displeasure with the accounts scam that’s inhibiting growth: the Federal Reserve, in a rare move in February 2018, banned WFC from growing assets beyond where they ended 2017 without the central bank’s permission. No timetable was given, and the restriction remains in place until the Fed feels it’s completely satisfied that Wells Fargo’s internal oversight is functioning properly.

The WFC quarterly dividend is 45 cents per share, and the dividend yield is 3.7%.

Boeing Co. (BA). Another company you may have heard is dealing with some political and regulatory issues is aerospace giant Boeing. While shares initially plunged following the tragic 737 Max that crashed around Addis Abbaba, Ethiopia, surprisingly BA stock has held relatively steady since, despite worldwide groundings of its passenger airliner. This next payout will clock in at $2.055 per share. BA’s dividend yield is 2.2%.

IBM Corp. (IBM). The next quarterly payment to income-seeking Big Blue investors will be $1.62 a share, an increase of 5 cents from its previous quarterly payout amount. IBM has now raised its payout for 19 consecutive years and seems like a future dividend aristocrat in the making.

It’s good that the blue-chip, old-school tech player has a hefty payout, because revenue has been steadily on the decline for years now, and analysts expect sales to fall by another 3% or so in 2019. IBM’s dividend yield is 4.5%.

Friday, May 10

Exxon Corp. (XOM). Exxon’s recent first-quarter report wasn’t quite what investors had hoped, and shares have suffered a modest sell-off since its April 26 financials fell short of earnings per share expectations, despite increasing production on the back of the Permian Basin.

Exxon’s quarterly payment is 87 cents per share, five cents higher than last quarter. The dividend yield is 4.2%.

Apple (AAPL). Last and by no means least, Apple’s ex-dividend date is May 10. The quintessential growth stock that reinvested in itself — and with glorious results — for many years, began paying a modest dividend in 2012 following Carl Icahn’s incessant lobbying of CEO Tim Cook.

After a better-than-expected quarterly report on April 30, investors and analysts are becoming more sanguine on AAPL, which posted impressive services revenue and upbeat guidance for the current quarter. This quarterly dividend will be 77 cents per share, up 4 cents from last quarter.

Though shareholders always like to get a little quarterly check sent their way, Apple has been much more aggressive returning capital to shareholders via buybacks, which it spent a record $24 billion on last quarter alone. The dividend yield is 1.4%.

