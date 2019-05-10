The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs…

Last year, the New York University School of Medicine announced it would offer free tuition to its students, regardless of financial need or merit. But for most prospective doctors hoping to attend a private medical school, the cost of tuition is notoriously high. Aspiring physicians can expect tuition and fees to reach upward of $200,000 for four years of a private medical school education.

And these costs are on the rise. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the cost of tuition at private medical schools in 2018-2019 was up about 3% over the prior year.

While some ranked public medical schools charge as low as about $19,000, tuition and fees at ranked private medical schools for the 2018-2019 academic year cost an average $57,506, according to data reported to U.S. News by 44 schools in an annual survey. The 10 most expensive private medical schools charge an average $65,113 for tuition and fees.

Many of these 10 schools are concentrated on the East Coast, with no two schools based in the same state. Four schools are ranked among the top 10 medical schools for research, while only one school is ranked in the top 10 for primary care.

Given the high costs, the majority of medical school students will graduate with education debt, but there are options to make paying for a medical doctorate easier. For example, there are local, federal and merit scholarships that may help some degree-seekers afford the high price tag.

Also, some graduates might consider working for a government or nonprofit organization to take advantage of Public Service Loan Forgiveness to repay federal student loans. The program requires graduates to first make 120 qualifying payments on eligible loans, so it will be at least 10 years after making the first payment before they can apply for forgiveness.

But physicians can expect high wages to help repay their debt. Physicians earn around $100 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which also reports the median salary for physicians and surgeons in 2018 was $208,000.

Below is a list of the 10 private medical schools with the highest tuition and fees in 2018-2019. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

U.S. News surveyed 185 medical schools for our 2018 survey of research and primary care programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Medical Schools rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data come from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The tuition and fees data above are correct as of May 14, 2019.

