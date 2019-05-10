10 Most Affordable Public Medical Schools for Out-of-State Students

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs…

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matter to you in your college or grad school search.

Out-of-state students at public medical schools typically pay higher prices for their education than in-state students. Often, this means costs are more expensive than attending a private medical school.

Among the 72 ranked public med schools that provided U.S. News with their out-of-state tuition and fees for the 2018-19 school year, the average cost was $59,339. By comparison, the average in-state rate among the 73 ranked public schools that reported these figures was $35,218 — a difference of more than $24,000. In addition, the out-of-state average price is more than $1,800 higher than the average tuition and fees reported by 44 ranked private medical schools: $57,506.

Nevertheless, there are some schools that offer bargains to out-of-state students. Among the 10 public medical schools that had the lowest out-of-state tuition and fees during the 2018-19 academic year, the average price was $35,736.

The McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center–Houston was the most affordable school for out-of-state students, charging just $31,792. On the other end of the spectrum, the University of Illinois College of Medicine was the most expensive, with out-of-state students paying $97,935.

Texas dominates the list of the 10 least expensive public medical schools for out-of-state students, with eight institutions; Ohio and Wisconsin each had one.

Below is a list of the 10 public medical schools that charged out-of-state students the least during the 2018-19 academic year. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

