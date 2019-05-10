The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs…

Getting into a MBA program can be competitive, particularly at business schools where the vast majority of applicants are turned away.

The average acceptance rate in fall 2018 among the 130 ranked institutions that submitted this data to U.S. News in an annual survey was 52.2%. But among the 10 business schools with the lowest acceptance rates, the odds of admission ranged from a low of 6.1% to a high of 20.7%.

The average acceptance rate at these 10 schools was 15.7%, making them the most selective in the nation. With a 6.1% acceptance rate for fall 2018, Stanford University in California tops the list as the most difficult business school to get into.

Seven of the full-time programs on this list rank among the top 10 U.S. News Best Business Schools. But acceptance rates at the top two schools differ significantly. The No. 1 Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania accepted 20.7% of fall 2018 applicants, a noticeably higher rate than No. 2 Stanford.

The two most selective business schools, Stanford and Harvard University in Massachusetts, also received the most applicants in fall 2018. Stanford saw 7,797 applicants for its full-time program and admitted only 473. Harvard had even more applicants — 9,886 — and admitted only 1,031 to its full-time MBA program.

Students admitted to the schools represented here earned high marks on the GMAT, a standardized test in which scores range from a minimum of 200 to a maximum of 800. According to U.S. News data, students entering the full-time MBA program at Columbia University in New York had the highest average GMAT score at 736. Among the 10 schools on this list, students entering Stanford followed closely with an average of 732. At Wharton, the average GMAT score also came in at 732.

While admission to these 10 schools may be rare, that doesn’t hold true for the majority of business schools across the country. Some programs have acceptance rates well above the national average, such as the Palumbo-Donahue School of Business at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, which accepted all 23 applicants last year, or 100%. The Boler College of Business at John Carroll University in Ohio reported a similar acceptance rate of 98.7%. Likewise, La Salle University in Philadelphia admitted 96% of applicants.

Below is a list of the 10 graduate business programs with the lowest acceptance rates in fall 2018. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

Don’t see your school in the top 10? Access the U.S. News Business School Compass to find acceptance rates, complete rankings and much more. School officials can access historical data and rankings, including of peer institutions, via U.S. News Academic Insights.

U.S. News surveyed 475 schools for our 2018 survey of business programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Business Schools rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data come from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The admissions data above are correct as of May 21, 2019.

