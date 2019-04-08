Young Workers, You’re Not as Professional as You Think

The class of 2019 has cause to celebrate. Employers plan to increase college hiring by almost 17% over last year, citing a better economy and sustained growth, according to the National Association of Colleges and…

Landing one of those jobs will require preparation, but data suggests that college seniors and the employers they hope to impress aren’t quite seeing eye to eye on what that means. Almost 90% of students rated themselves as having proficient “professionalism and work ethic,” while less than half of employers agreed, according to a recent NACE study.

So, what is professionalism?

— Personal accountability.

— Effective work habits.

— Professional work image.

— Integrity and ethical behavior.

— Responsibility to the larger community.

— The ability to learn from mistakes.

Professionalism and work ethic, one of eight career readiness capabilities that NACE says graduating seniors should demonstrate, is among the hardest to define.

Based on a survey of more than 600 experts, NACE has formulated a definition of professionalism that highlights six key attributes: personal accountability; effective work habits; professional work image; integrity and ethical behavior; responsibility to the larger community; and the ability to learn from mistakes.

What does that actually look like in the workplace? And how can you develop your professional “muscle” in a way that resonates with employers? Follow these tips about what you can do now to learn how to be professional at work.

Personal Accountability

Show up on time — for work, for appointments, for meetings. Manage your time effectively so that you’re able to complete projects, meet deadlines and, as your responsibilities grow more complex, juggle competing tasks.

How to prepare now: Internships provide great experience. They also open your eyes to how important it is to “show up” on time. And having a resume that demonstrates you were able to juggle a rigorous academic schedule with work demands is always a plus. Adding references from those jobs who can attest to your accountability and good work ethic is even more important.

Work Ethic Definition

If your academic experience is anything like mine was, you’ve had your share of caffeine-fueled all-nighters. But here’s the truth: Over the long term, it’s just not sustainable. Effective work habits allow you to be more productive more of the time. And that’s what employers want.

How to prepare now: To demonstrate a strong work ethic, be organized, consistent and focused. If your work area is a disaster, clean it up. If you’re a procrastinator, break down projects and set daily goals. If you’ve completed a semester-long project that demonstrates your ability to set and achieve difficult goals, be prepared to talk about it with recruiters or hiring managers when you’re interviewing.

Professional Work Image

Dress codes vary across workplaces and are becoming more relaxed. But context is everything. Know how to dress appropriately for the job you want and if you’re unsure, be conservative.

Check out the employer’s website or social channels to see the culture in action and how employees dress. When it’s time for interviews, dress a few steps above that level. And remember that your social media image has consequences as well.

How to prepare now: If you need to, curate your social media posts. Recruiters don’t simply take a quick look at your social media profiles; they may use them to get a sense of your qualifications as a candidate. Personality is great. But a social media profile that’s all about partying could portray a one-sided view of you.

Integrity and Ethical Behavior

Organizations expect honesty and integrity from their employees. An organization’s success depends on the trustworthiness of its workers.

Working with integrity means understanding the code of ethics your organization has embraced and those of society at large. But it also means finding your own moral compass in order to deal with unexpected and difficult situations.

How to prepare now: Make the decision to act with integrity and to have the courage to do what’s right. Do the right thing even when no one is watching. It’s corny, but effective.

Responsibility to a Larger Community

Personal responsibility is important. But so, too, is your responsibility to your organization and your colleagues. Great employees bring their best selves to work every day. Their energy, discipline and creativity can make a real difference in the workplace.

How to prepare now: Seek out projects that require cooperation and collaboration. Learn how to engage productively with everyone on your team, not just those you like. Be generous with your time, knowledge and skills. It’s the secret to building great work relationships.

The Ability to Learn From Your Mistakes

Everyone makes mistakes. Not everyone learns from them. The ability to own up to your mistakes and figure out what you could have done differently will be fundamental to your growth.

Things to do now: If you’re still in school, take risks and don’t be afraid to fail. Employers prefer employees who’ve failed and learned from the experience. And if you’re able to present those shortfalls as a learning experience, all the better. That’s one lesson you won’t have to learn on the job.

As a job candidate, spend some time considering each one of these areas of professionalism and talk to your references about them. Be prepared to speak about how you met challenges or mastered them and you’ll distinguish yourself in an area that employers highly value.

