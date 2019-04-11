World’s biggest diamond retailer to shutter another 150 jewelry stores

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG), whose retail brands include Kay Jewelers, Zales and Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, plans to shutter 150 stores in its current fiscal year as part of its previously announced turnaround plan.…

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG), whose retail brands include Kay Jewelers, Zales and Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, plans to shutter 150 stores in its current fiscal year as part of its previously announced turnaround plan.

That’s in addition to the 267 stores the company closed in its fiscal 2019, ended Feb. 2, according to the company’s quarterly report, released last week. Of those previous closures, 237 were in North America and 30 internationally.

Bermuda-based Signet, which has its U.S. base in Akron, Ohio, has not yet identified the stores it plans to close. It is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating about 3,300 stores companywide, primarily under the brands Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com.

Signet has 90 stores in Virginia, 73 in Maryland and one in the District, across all of its brands, according to its annual report. It also has a customer service facility…