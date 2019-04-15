Wilson Whitney, owner of Rhodeside Grill, William Jeffrey’s and others, dies at 60

Wilson Whitney, owner of some of Arlington and Falls Church’s most popular neighborhood restaurants, died April 10 after battling lung cancer. He was 60. Whitney owned Rhodeside Grill, Ragtime and William Jeffrey’s Tavern in Arlington…

Whitney owned Rhodeside Grill, Ragtime and William Jeffrey’s Tavern in Arlington and Dogwood Tavern in Falls Church with two other business partners. He founded Rhodeside Grill in 1996, and it still sits at the corner of Wilson Boulevard and North Rhodes Street today.

Born in Tyler, Texas, Whitney began his career in the restaurant business at a barbecue restaurant in Lubbock, Texas. After a stint working for the Black-eyed Pea restaurant group, he relocated to the Washington area to lead that company’s expansion here.

Eventually, he went into business for himself, buying the T.T. Reynolds restaurant and music venue in 1988. He also opened a bar on U Street NW in D.C., Republic Gardens, and Argia’s Italian restaurant in Falls Church, over the years, but subsequently sold his interests in those establishments.

He opened…