Why You Should Add Alternative Investments to Your Portfolio 

Alternative investments are often used by investors to hedge against volatility and add diversification to their portfolio. Investments other than traditional ones, such as stocks and bonds, are known as alternative investments. These types of…

Investments other than traditional ones, such as stocks and bonds, are known as alternative investments. These types of investments can include commodities, precious metals, real estate, startups, options, hedge funds, private equity, venture capital and cryptocurrency.

The principal differences between traditional and alternative investments are liquidity and return rates, says Sreeni Meka, a portfolio manager at Interactive Advisors, a Boston online investing company.

The most significant benefit for adding alternative investments is diversification, since these assets provide hedges against inflation and have a low correlation to the stock market.

“We would recommend some exposure to alternative investments such as real estate than other alternatives like precious metals to attain the diversification in the portfolio,” he says. “The amount of real estate exposure always depends on how much a client can bear the volatility of their portfolio and the stage of life.”

The advantage of alternative investments is “you are better positioned for a downturn of the market,” says Henry Yoshida, founder and CEO of Rocket Dollar, an Austin, Texas-based self-directed individual retirement account and Solo 401(k) provider.

Here are a few aspects about alternative investments to consider:

— Higher returns are possible.

— These assets are less liquid compared with stocks and exchange-traded funds.

Alternative Investments Can Have High Returns

Alternative investments carry a higher risk, but can have a greater reward. Returns vary widely since alternative investments include many types of assets.

“A startup investment could return 10 times your initial investment, but you may have to lose money on several investments before one pays off,” Yoshida says. “On the other side of the equation is making investments in precious metals, where you are unlikely making or losing much money, but have very low risk.”

The fees for these investments also tend to be higher and can require a larger minimum investment unlike stocks, in which a single share can be purchased. A typical management fee is 2% annually compared with 0.2% for index funds.

But this type of asset can generate a 20% profit sharing after a two-year lockup period, says K.C. Ma, a certified financial accountant and director of the Roland George Investments Program at Stetson University in Florida.

Investors should add only 5% to 10% of alternative assets to a portfolio, he suggests.

“Alternative asset classes should be mainly considered in a long-term strategic basis,” Ma says. “Typically, alternative assets underperform in a bull market, but outperform in a bear market.”

Since 2008, a buy-and-hold strategy of the benchmark S&P 500 index easily produced a double-digit return with low fees, but a hedge fund or most alternative assets have barely stayed above the water, even before the 2% fees, he says.

Less Liquid Compared With Stocks and ETFs

Some of these investments have lock-up periods, in which investors cannot sell their shares and heavily rely actions by the fund manager, Meka says. Since many of these investments are not as liquid, selling these assets can be more challenging compared with selling stocks or ETFs — which can usually be divested when the stock market is open.

The exception to the rule in the alternative investments are real estate investment trusts, known as REITs. Unlike owning land or property such as a home or office building, REITs have higher liquidity and trade like stocks in the market, Meka says.

“Equity REITs own and manage properties as office buildings, apartment buildings and shopping centers,” he says. “Shareholders receive rental income and income from capital appreciation if the property sold for a profit. Most of the REITs are structured in such a way that they transfer most of the earnings to investors and investors pay ordinary tax on these earnings.”

REITs pay out at least 90 percent of their taxable income to shareholders through dividends.

Getting started on adding alternative investments to a portfolio appears challenging, but investors can “get their foot in the door through mutual funds and ETFs,” says Rich Messina, senior vice president of investment product management at E-Trade, a New York-based brokerage firm.

A long or short mutual fund is essentially a fund that buys undervalued stocks and sells overvalued stocks to generate a profit, he says.

“This kind of strategy is usually reserved for hedge fund managers and accredited investors, but everyday investors can tap into this opportunity through well-known fund providers,” Messina says.

The gold mining sector should serve as a hedge against volatility, but has lost its luster as an asset class in recent years, says Ron McCoy, president and CEO of Florida-based Freedom Capital Advisors.

Mining shares have been rebounding recently and with the continued U.S. government spending, an investor “might make sense to put a small percentage of this sector in a portfolio,” he says.

The easiest way is through the VanEck Vectos Gold Miners ETF ( GDX) which is a basket of several gold mining stocks. TheVanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ) is a play on the more riskier junior miners.

“If gold continues moving higher, there should be a lot of money made in this sector, but take hold of patience,” McCoy says.

Younger investors such as millennials, members of the generation following Generation X and Generation Z can include these investments, since it will be decades before they retire and need the income. The timing for adding alternative investments varies for each investor, especially if buying a home is on the horizon.

“You may not want your assets tied up in alternatives,” Messina says. “Or if you are saving up for a child’s education, you may not be able to withstand losses that can sometimes come with alternatives. While they may be attractive to young investors seeking returns, evaluating the potential downside is critical before getting started.”

