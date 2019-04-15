Why Index Funds Aren’t Always Best

There’s no shortage of financial buzzwords that become part of the lexicon, even if many people don’t really understand the meaning. One term in wide use is ” index funds.” On the one hand, the…

On the one hand, the definition seems pretty obvious: It’s a fund that tracks an index.

On the other hand, not everybody understands the meaning of the word index, in a financial sense. Nothing wrong with that at all. Although Americans have been led to believe they should be financial experts, people with busy lives and careers simply don’t have the bandwidth to learn a new professional discipline in their spare time.

New clients often approach with great enthusiasm about index funds. Upon discussion, it becomes apparent that people have heard indexing is “good” (a stance the firm also takes), but don’t understand why.

So what exactly is an index fund? To address that question, it’s essential to first define an index.

At its most basic, an index is a list of stocks or bonds.

Generally, it’s constituted using weighted average of stock prices. Companies with the greatest market capitalization — or the largest value, based on number of shares outstanding multiplied by share price – have the greatest weighting in an index.

As an example, the most heavily weighted stocks in the S&P 500 index represent the U.S. companies with the largest market capitalizations. Many are household names: Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT), Apple ( AAPL), Amazon.com ( AMZN), Facebook ( FB), Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, BRK.B), Google ( GOOG, GOOGL), Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ), JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM) and Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM).

There are very easy ways to invest in the S&P 500, such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY), sponsored by State Street Global Investors. It is the largest exchange-traded fund, with more than $275 billion under management.

This ETF, usually referred to by its ticker, contains price data on all components of the S&P 500. This allows it to replicate index performance. For example, if the S&P 500 goes up or down 1 percent in any given day, the ETF goes up or down by about that much. The actual ETF performance will be slightly different because any investment product contains fees and expenses. It’s not possible to invest directly in an index, so the fees and expenses are inevitable. However, with a plain-vanilla fund such as the SPY, those are minimal.

With other ETFs, built around more arcane indexes, internal fees tend to be higher. That’s because these funds incur more trading and require more investment research.

Indexes are often used as a benchmark, giving investors a common metric to gauge their portfolio performance. This benchmarking can have its own pitfalls, though.

U.S. investors are accustomed to comparing their own performance versus the S&P 500 index. But if their portfolios contain bonds, foreign stocks or small-company stocks, then benchmarking solely against an index of big U.S. companies is entirely inappropriate. It’s like benchmarking the taste and texture of an apple to the taste and texture of an orange, and expecting to get useful data from the comparison. While you might prefer one over the other, they are still two different fruits, with different attributes.

The same goes for a diversified portfolio. Different types of investments are expected to perform differently, and a comparison is not necessarily meaningful.

While the S&P 500 is one of the most widely known indexes, there are others tracking performance of almost any basket of stocks or bonds you could dream up. You don’t have to look hard to find indexes tracking stocks of single countries, global regions, specific industries and even investment theses. That latter group includes indexes tracking financial technology innovation, online retail, cannabis growers, water resources and cybersecurity.

Here’s where it’s important to be an informed consumer. Exchange-traded funds are designed to reflect performance of some type of index. However, many indexes are designed specifically to create an ETF product. In other words, if a company wanted to create an ETF tracking the stock prices of publicly traded independent pet stores in Wyoming (to use an absurd and unrealistic example), that company would first design an index of those stocks.

In other words, just because something is called an index fund, doesn’t necessarily mean it represents a good investment opportunity, or one that is right for you and your financial goals. As with any investment opportunity, it’s critical to understand exactly what you are buying, and to make sure it fits with your existing strategy.

