Whittle School gets permit to resume work on private school project

Whittle School & Studios, the private school coming to the former Intelsat headquarters at 4000 Connecticut Ave. NW, received a necessary building permit Thursday after D.C. officials halted construction with a stop-work order at the end of February for failing to complete the permitting process.

Site work can continue now that the project has the permit, which was issued from the Department of Consumer & Regulatory Affairs, the D.C. government agency that oversees construction and zoning regulations in the District. That means the school can open on schedule for classes after Labor Day, despite losing more than a month and a half to the delay, according to CEO Chris Whittle.

Since Feb. 27, when the stop-work order was issued, the project team adapted its schedule to focus on work that wasn’t prohibited by the lack of a permit. The plan for the school dictates that only about a third of the building will be used during the first academic year, “so it really affects more our plans…