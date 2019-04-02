When it comes to furniture shopping, the strategy used to be try before you buy. But with a rising number of reputable online retailers, today, consumers can easily discover home furnishings and decor of all…

When it comes to furniture shopping, the strategy used to be try before you buy. But with a rising number of reputable online retailers, today, consumers can easily discover home furnishings and decor of all kinds on the web. Still, you want to be careful before purchasing items online to ensure you wind up with high-quality pieces — at the right price.

With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about buying furniture online:

— Understand the best time to buy.

— Review the return policy.

— Consider an online retailer with brick-and-mortar stores.

— Look at customer reviews.

— Be inquisitive.

— Find your tape measure.

— Pay attention to shipping costs.

— Consider paying for assembly.

The Best Time to Buy Furniture

If your sofa is falling apart, you may need to make a decision quickly. Still, the latest styles in furniture usually arrive in the spring and fall. That often makes the end of winter and the end of summer the best time to get good deals on furniture. That said, holiday weekends, like Presidents Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day are often when furniture can be found on sale. The best time to buy outdoor furniture is generally between Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend. As the summer comes to a close, retailers tend to want to make space for indoor furniture items and sell their summer inventory.

Review the Return Policy

Rae Dolan, a real estate agent and investor in Katy, Texas, often buys furniture online to stage homes. “Always know the return policy of the store before making a purchase,” Dolan advises. “Even if you love the item or it is as pictured, it might show up with damage or without necessary parts to put it together. And sometimes the color isn’t close to the picture. Some companies are easy to work with when it comes to returns, and some are not.”

She is partial to Wayfair and says that the online retailer is particularly good about returns. Some of the questions you should be thinking about, according to Dolan, include: What’s the process for damaged items? What’s the process for missing parts? What can you do if you have buyer’s remorse and you no longer want the piece? “Most e-commerce websites have a returns and refunds policy page. Be sure to look them over before making a purchase,” Dolan adds.

Consider an Online Retailer with Brick-and-Mortar Stores

Sometimes, stores have an online price that is lower than what you’ll find inside the store. If you go inside a physical store location, you can try out the furniture and test it out. Then, after you’ve done some comparison shopping, you can make the purchase on your smartphone or computer and get the cheaper price.

Look at Customer Reviews

Browse the reviews at multiple furniture sites, advises Lauren Gard, the co-owner of Zumado PR, a public relations firm that specializes in legal and professional services. “I’m not an expert, but I’ve bought a lot of furniture online,” she says, adding that she frequently has purchased furniture from stores like Wayfair, Crate and Barrel and Amazon. “After identifying a piece of furniture that you like, always search online to see where else it is available and what the reviews on other sites are. I often find that an item reviewed well on one site has terrible reviews on the other,” Gard says.

Looking at consumer reviews at multiple sites will give you a better picture of what you’re buying and help you identify any potential fake or nefarious product recommendations. Gard also adds that even if the reviews are consistent, prices are often “wildly different” at various online stores.

Be Inquisitive

When you’re selecting a particular piece online, don’t neglect to ask for specifics to ensure the item matches your style and preferences. Keep in mind that you can connect with a customer representative on the phone or engage with a salesperson online. Ask a lot of questions, suggests Michael Van, CEO and co-founder of Furnishr.com, a home furnishing platform that specializes in furnishing entire rooms.

For instance, if you’re buying something with drawers, Van says that you “want to understand the mechanics of the drawers.” He says you should ask if the drawers are easy to open. And ask if can you close the drawers softly, or if they slam shut when you slide them back in, he says. “These little things can make a big difference in terms of how you feel about the furniture,” Van says. For sofa cushions, Van recommends asking yourself: “Do you want something that is soft like a pillow, a bit firmer or something in the middle?” You may also want to ask if there are more photos of the piece of furniture that you’re interested in.

Find Your Tape Measure

“It can be hard to visualize what a piece actually looks like and often just reading measurements and estimating what dimensions will fit into your space doesn’t do the trick,” Gard says.

“If you’re living in a smaller space, measuring out the room is really important. This is one challenge that we have because we need to make sure that the entire room fits,” Van says. “So getting accurate measurements helps ensure that you will be happy with your furniture optimizing the entire space,” he says.

Pay Attention to Shipping Costs

Take a look at the store’s shipping policies, which you can usually find on an FAQ or “About” page. You don’t want to fall in love with a piece of furniture and discover just before you’re about to purchase the item that you’ll need to shell out an additional $100. Also keep in mind that if there’s free shipping, the retail price might be inflated. You may want to do some comparison shopping at other websites first. That said, every store is a business. Somebody has to pay for delivery, and it’s reasonable that it’s the customer. Still, it’s wise to do some research in advance to avoid sticker shock.

Consider Paying for Assembly

Some retailers deliver furniture in one piece, and others deliver furniture in multiple parts. “Unless you enjoy long DIY projects, always consider taking advantage of services companies offer to have someone come to your home to assemble the piece,” Gard says. “If you’re the only adult in your household, as I am, this is particularly important.”

Prices vary for assembly. You can expect to pay $50, $100 or more, depending on the item and retailer, but Gard says she has come to see the cost being well worth it. “A number of the pieces I’ve purchased couldn’t be put together by one person, and I had to wait until a friend could help me,” she says.

