What to Watch in the World, Week of April 8

Israel will hold elections on Tuesday, April 9, for the seats in the Knesset, the country’s parliament. The ballot will determine the next ruling government and longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has the inside track to win a fourth straight term and fifth overall to become the country’s longest-serving leader. The vote is seen as a referendum on Netanyahu, who faces multiple corruption investigations and a strong challenger, Benny Gantz, shown here.

Wednesday, April 10

Amnesty International, the London-based international rights group, is expected to release its annual report examining countries’ use of the death penalty on Wednesday, April 10.

According to most recent data from Amnesty, there are about 106 countries that have completely abolished the death penalty by the end of 2017.

Wednesday, April 10

British Prime Minister Theresa May meets European Union leaders on Wednesday, April 10, at a summit in Brussels, Belgium, to seek an extension beyond April 12 for the United Kingdom to agree on a plan to withdraw from the EU.

If European Council President Donald Tusk cannot obtain unanimous support from EU member states on a new extension, May will face the difficult choices of allowing the U.K. to crash out of the EU on April 12 without a deal, or possibly repeal Article 50, keeping Britain in the union and inflicting lasting damage on her Conservative Party.

Thursday, April 11

The first of several phases of a general election begins on Thursday, April 11, in India, a process expected to last to mid-May. The final results from the world’s most populous democracy — India has around 900 million registered voters — can shape the global economics and geopolitics. Voters from the country’s farming section, who have faced years of economic crises, may shape the results.

Sunday, April 14

The world’s 2.2 billion Christians observe Palm Sunday on Sunday, April 14. The day marks the Christian observance of Jesus entering Jerusalem before being crucified. It is also the beginning of the Holy Week before Easter. Christians around the world might be seen carrying palm leaves that represent peace and victory.

Christians are the world’s largest religious group, according to the Pew Research Center, but the number of Christians in Europe is on the decline.

What to Watch in the World, Week of April 8 originally appeared on usnews.com