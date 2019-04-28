What to Watch in the World, Week of April 29

Tuesday, April 30 Emperor Akihito, pictured, will step down as ruling monarch of Japan on Tuesday, April 30, allowing his son Naruhito to take over the Chrysanthemum Throne. It is the first time in two…

Tuesday, April 30

Emperor Akihito, pictured, will step down as ruling monarch of Japan on Tuesday, April 30, allowing his son Naruhito to take over the Chrysanthemum Throne. It is the first time in two centuries that a Japanese emperor has abdicated the throne of the world’s oldest reigning dynasty.

In the run-up to Tuesday, IT experts in the public and private sectors have been working to avoid any Y2K-style computer glitches in the country’s networks, as the new royal era forces a change in imperial calendars.

Tuesday, April 30

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for trade talks on Tuesday, April 30, between the U.S. and China, according to a statement from the White House. The discussions will focus on “trade issues including intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, purchases, and enforcement,” according to the statement.

Both countries have frequently met in an effort to end their ongoing trade disputes. Previous talks have focused on forced technology transfer and intellectual property theft.

Tuesday, April 30

The World Health Organization’s observance of World immunization Week concludes on Tuesday, April 30. The annual observance aims to promote the use of vaccines to protect people against disease.

Nearly 20 million children worldwide remain unvaccinated and under-vaccinated, the U.N.’s global health agency said in a statement. “Immunization saves millions of lives every year and is widely recognized as one of the world’s most successful and cost-effective health interventions.”

The observance comes as measles cases in the U.S. have reached a new record. Meanwhile, more than 200 million cases of malaria are reported worldwide, according to the WHO, with most cases being reported in Africa.

Friday, May 3

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization is observing World Press Freedom Day on Friday, May 3, with preliminary events beginning on Wednesday, May 1. First proclaimed in December 1993 at the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference. The theme this year is “Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation.”

The number of journalists killed in reprisals nearly doubled in 2018 from the previous year, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Those attacks included an increase in deliberate aggression against journalists in Afghanistan, four journalists slain who worked for a Maryland newspaper and the murder of a Washington Post columnist, the last leading to a CIA assessment that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia had ordered the killing.

Sunday, May 5

The annual observance in Mexico of the Mexican army’s defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla is observed on Sunday, May 5. Cinco de Mayo is more widely celebrated in the U.S. than in Mexico, in which Americans celebrate Mexican-American culture.

