What to Watch in the World, Week of April 22

Monday, April 22

Officials in Sri Lanka continue their investigation into a series of coordinated Easter Sunday bombings that killed nearly 300 people across the country. Several people have been arrested in connection with the attacks, which targeted the South Asian island nation’s small Roman Catholic community and guests at high-end hotels.

The government imposed a curfew and said social media networks and messaging apps would be blocked indefinitely in an attempt to block the spread of misinformation. There has been no claim of responsibility but the government tied a little-known radical Islamist group for the attacks, The New York Times reported.

Sri Lanka has a long history that is marked by ethnic and religious divides. The country suffered through decades of civil war until 2009. Since then, the country had experienced relative calm.

Monday, April 22

People around the world are observing Earth Day on Monday, April 22, a day intended to raise awareness about the environmental challenges faced around the world.

A former U.S. senator, Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis., created the first official Earth Day on April 22, 1970 after witnessing the aftermath of a 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. The creation of the day was part of a broader beginning of the modern environmental movement; by the end of 1970 the U.S. Congress created the Environmental Protection Agency.

Today, Earth Day is celebrated in more than 190 countries and more than 1 billion people annually participate in Earth Day Events, making it the largest civil observance in the world, according to the Earth Day Network.

Friday, April 26

People in Eastern Europe are marking the anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, considered today the most disastrous nuclear power plant accident in history, in terms of casualties and cost.

The explosion occurred at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986 in contemporary Ukraine (the territory was part of the former Soviet Union at the time) and spread a radioactive cloud over large parts of the Soviet Union and the surroundings. More than 8 million people were exposed to radiation.

Friday, April 26

The World Intellectual Property Organization observes World Intellectual Property Day. Observance “aims to increase people’s awareness and understanding of intellectual property (IP)’ and is sometimes referred to as World IP Day.

Sunday, April 28

Spain holds general elections on Sunday, April 28, that some are calling the country’s “second democratic transition.”

For the first time in a decade, the country’s economy will not dominate the elections. Candidates instead are focusing on more emotional issues, such as Catalonia’s bid for independence, the shrinking of the country’s villages and the legacy of the late dictator Francisco Franco.

