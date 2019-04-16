What to Know About Paying Student Loans With Funds From a 529 Plan

First introduced in 1996, 529 college savings plans offer parents a way to save for college expenses for a designated beneficiary. They are exempt from federal taxes and some states offer special tax benefits as…

First introduced in 1996, 529 college savings plans offer parents a way to save for college expenses for a designated beneficiary. They are exempt from federal taxes and some states offer special tax benefits as well. And yet, studies show fewer than 1 in 5 people have a 529 plan.

With the growing number of people facing student loan debt, it’s worth asking how flexible the funds in a 529 plan are and whether a borrower can pay back student loans with them.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, expanded the use of 529 plans to include paying for private school tuition for kindergarten through 12th grade, up to $10,000 per year. Members of Congress have recently debated legislation that would allow even more flexibility, including allowing people to withdraw from 529 plans to make interest and principal payments on their student loans.

[Read: 6 Tips to Make Extra Student Loan Payments Correctly.]

Presently, student loan payments do not fall under the qualified higher education expenses that 529 plans can be used for, meaning any withdrawals for the purpose of student loan payments would be subject to income taxes and other penalties. Qualified expenses currently include tuition and fees, books and supplies, computers, internet access, room and board, and any special needs equipment.

Although not advised unless there are extreme circumstances, parents can withdraw money from a 529 plan at any time for any reason, though there may be consequences, including income taxes on the withdrawal, which may also be subject to a 10% penalty.

Under the changes in the Secure Act proposal, which recently passed the House Ways and Means Committee, there would be a lifetime limit of $10,000 allowed per borrower to be used from a 529 plan without any penalties or tax consequences. Up to $10,000 could also be used for each of the beneficiary’s siblings.

[Read: Know the Tax Implications of Eliminating Student Loans.]

While the language does not currently allow the use of a 529 plan to repay federal Parent PLUS loans, borrowers would be able to work around this by changing the plan’s beneficiary to the parent and then taking a qualified distribution.

The Secure Act could also help students around the loophole of grandparents contributing to their college education.

Under current policy, if money is withdrawn from a grandparent-owned 529 and used to pay for college expenses, it’s considered income to the student and must be reported on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, which could then affect the student’s eligibility for financial aid. With the new bill, a student could wait until after completing college and would then be able to take distributions to pay back any student loans, up to $10,000, that were accrued from his or her college education.

The best use of 529 plans, however, is to apply them on the front end to avoid student loans. Having these funds available helps students reduce and sometimes even eliminate their need for student loans. Grandparents can contribute to parent-owned plans to avoid affecting the student’s eligibility for financial aid.

[Read: How to Choose a 529 Plan on Your Own.]

Any parent who has invested in a 529 only to find his or her child doesn’t want to attend college also has options. A 529 plan can be transferred to any sibling, first cousin, grandparent, aunt or even themselves to use for qualified education related expenses.

It’s also worth noting that if a student with a 529 plan receives a scholarship, withdrawals can be made up to the amount of the scholarship and without any penalties, but income taxes on the amount distributed will need to be paid. If only tuition and fees are covered by the scholarship, tax-free and penalty-free withdrawals can be made for other expenses such as room and board or off-campus housing expenses.

Taking advantage of a 529 college savings plan comes with many benefits, tax breaks and more financial certainty when it comes to college tuition. The plan can help a family avoid student loan debt and gives parents more peace of mind for their children’s future. As the outlook for student loan debt worsens, the federal government may help alleviate some of that stress by making student loans a qualifying expense for 529 plans.

More from U.S. News

How to Manage Old, Unpaid Student Loans

What Parents Should Know About Borrowing, Repaying Student Loans

4 College Savings Strategies for Parents With Student Loans

What to Know About Paying Student Loans With Funds From a 529 Plan originally appeared on usnews.com