What to Know About LSAT Cancellations, Withdrawals and Absences

The LSAT is probably the most stressful exam you’ll ever take; a bad grade on a college exam can be hidden among dozens of other great ones over years of matriculation and the Bar exam — while certainly demanding and requiring many hours of study — can be repeated with no adverse consequences of multiple retakes.

Every LSAT score, however, is reported to law schools. What they do with that information varies from school to school, but admissions counselors will invariably see when you sat for the exam, including some times you didn’t even get a score. That can happen if you withdrew, were absent, or canceled your exam — but what’s the difference, and how do schools see these situations differently? And why should it matter?

Withdrawal

Many LSAT takers are unaware of this relatively new option, but you can withdraw your registration for the LSAT until the midnight immediately before the exam. In fact, if you withdraw early enough, you can even get a partial refund.

Why withdraw? Well, typically this option is used when someone feels that she hasn’t made enough progress in her studies and is inadequately prepared. In some cases, something unexpected may have come up — like a relative’s wedding — that would preclude her from taking the exam. Withdrawals are not reported to schools, and they will never know you were even registered for that exam, so there is no need to address them.

Absences

As you might have guessed, an absence is when you were registered for the LSAT, didn’t withdraw, and failed to show up to the exam. While absences are reported to schools, it is unlikely that a single absence will have any impact on how they evaluate you.

Schools understand that things happen — a car accident, a family emergency, etc. — that would have you miss the exam. More than one absence, however, will give you the aura of someone who can’t follow through on his commitments. Nevertheless, it’s probably prudent to include an addendum with your application explaining the absence. While, as stated, it’s unlikely to count against you, it’s best to keep schools informed on what had you miss the exam rather than them just thinking that you got cold feet. Needless to say, you absolutely must include an addendum if you missed the exam multiple times.

Cancellations

Much more common than absences, cancellations are available to the taker up to a week after taking the test. Obviously, a student may cancel her score for any or no reason, but the most prevalent reason is simply lack of confidence in how things went in the exam.

Like absences, schools can see cancellations on the applicant’s report, and a single one also has minimal impact on the applicant’s chances – schools understand that everyone has bad days and won’t penalize you for it. However, here too, with more than one cancellation, things starting to get dicey with the applicant looking either devoid of confidence or unable to handle the pressure. Despite the temptation, unless you have an extremely good, verifiable reason for the cancellation, explaining a single such incident might be counterproductive.

A classic example is canceling a score because a missed row when bubbling in answers threw the entire section’s responses out of whack. While it’s a possibly the best reason to cancel your score, it also might make the school question your attention to detail. It’s best to let it go and make up for it when retaking the exam.

Your goal should be to register for the test once, take it and never think about it again. Aspiring lawyers tend to overthink things, and the LSAT is no exception, given its significance. Bear in mind that very few people come out of the exam feeling like they did extremely well, including those who end up with scores in the 170s, and rehashing questions by talking to others will only make you spiral into a whirlpool of self-doubt.

It is best if to focus on learning to trust in all the hard work you put in, distract yourself after the exam and hope for the best.

