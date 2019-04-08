What to Expect in Medical School and Beyond

Medical training is long and arduous, but many premeds may not have a full grasp of what happens after receiving a coveted spot in a medical school class. Here is what a commitment to a…

Medical training is long and arduous, but many premeds may not have a full grasp of what happens after receiving a coveted spot in a medical school class.

Here is what a commitment to a career in medicine may look like.

First, medical students undergo one or two years of preclinical training learning basic sciences, normal human anatomy and physiology and human disease processes. This part of medical training is most like what you would have experienced in your college courses.

After the preclinical phase, most students take the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) Step 1 board exam, a national standardized test that demonstrates competency of clinical knowledge in a multiple-choice format. One’s Step 1 score can have a large impact on one’s post-graduate medical training options, called a residency.

Having a low Step 1 score may make it harder to apply successfully to competitive specialties, such as plastic surgery, urology, radiation oncology, ophthalmology and dermatology, or secure residency placements in the best medical schools.

[Read: 9 Residency Tips for Medical School Applicants.]

The third and fourth year of medical school are referred to as the clinical or clerkship years. Students rotate through their core specialties — internal medicine, pediatrics, surgery, psychiatry and obstetrics-gynecology — by taking part in patient care in the hospital or the clinic.

There is wide variance in grading schemes during clerkship rotations, but at the end of each core rotation, most students take a standardized, specialty-specific subject exam developed by the National Board of Medical Examiners, called the Shelf Exam,” to test their proficiency.

During the fourth year of medical school, students take the USMLE Step 2 exam, which is another standardized multiple-choice assessment of clinical knowledge that students need to pass in order to graduate and to practice medicine in the United States.

[Read: 5 Memory-Boosting Tips for Medical School.]

Students also perform a clerkship in the field of their interest, called a sub-internship to figure out whether that specialty is the right for them. In some specialties, students also do away-rotations in different academic programs to get a sense of what training at other institutions is like.

During the beginning of the fourth year, students also start applying to residency programs in the specialties of their interest. Their competitiveness depends on their preclinical and clinical grades, Step 1 scores, research productivity and recommendations from physicians they worked with.

Students receive interviews from residency programs and interview with them in the fall and early winter of their fourth years. In February, the students submit a ranked list of the programs that they would like to attend in the United States, and the residency programs submit a ranked list of the students that they would like to receive. An algorithm optimizes the match between each program and each student.

The results of the match are revealed in March, typically through a student ceremony. Unlike medical school applications, once a medical student receives their match results, the decision is final and barring extenuating circumstances, medical students are contractually obligated to attend their match location. This means that students do not have a full choice regarding where they want to live their residencies.

While students who graduate with a D.O. or an M.D. have earned the title of doctors and physicians, they are not yet qualified to practice medicine on their own. To practice independently in their chosen specialty, they must undergo residency training to become certified by the specialty organization that certifies a physician’s competency in that field.

Residencies take anywhere from three to seven years, depending on which field you choose to enter. Internal medicine, emergency medicine, family medicine and pediatrics all require three years of residency. At the end of the spectrum, neurosurgery takes six to seven years of additional training.

During the first year of residency, which is often called the internship, residents take care of patients under the supervision of full-fledged senior physicians, called attendings. Throughout the years of their residency, they learn how to take care of more complex patients, pass the USMLE Step 3 to complete their certification as a U.S. physician, and take many more exams in their specialties.

[Read: 3 Skills Every Premed Student Should Develop Before Medical School.]

For some trainees, after completing their residency, they become attendings on their own. However, many resident physicians continue their training to gain more skills in their subspecialties during fellowships. For example, in internal medicine, there are many areas one might choose to focus on via fellowship, including cardiology, gastroenterology, hematology, endocrinology and immunology. And in general medicine, there is pediatric surgery, transplant surgery, bariatric surgery, minimally-invasive surgery and numerous other subspecialities for one to explore.

Overall, the training that one takes to become a doctor is long and difficult, and the challenges don’t end once one enters being medical school. There is no shortage of exams and subjective evaluations throughout medical training. Potential applicants must be aware of the significant commitment that they will be making so that they understand whether a career in medicine is right for them.

More from U.S. News

How Long Is Medical School and What Is it Like?

Why It’s Hard to Get Into Medical School Despite Doctor Shortages

10 Medical Schools Where Grads Likely Get Their First-Choice Residency

What to Expect in Medical School and Beyond originally appeared on usnews.com