What the Fire at Notre Dame Taught the World About Heritage

The fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris spurred at least temporary unity among the people of France and triggered sadness around the world.

The April 15 fire has also placed a renewed focus on the fragility of sites that represent icons of culture — buildings, artifacts and relics that are recognized internationally as true landmarks of civilization, such as the 850-year-old cathedral that is the greatest tourist draw in the French capital.

U.S. News & World Report recently spoke with Stefan Simon, director of the Rathgen Research Laboratory, a research institute at the Berlin State Museums in Germany. The institute practices conservation science and conducts studies on cultural artifacts and the fine arts.

Simon discussed the value that cultural landmarks provide to society, previous warnings about their fragility and what governments can do to protect such landmarks. The piece has been edited for length and clarity.

Describe the importance of cultural landmarks and icons to countries. Is it possible to place a currency value on their importance?

Yes and no. First of all, when we talk about values of cultural heritage, there is a whole variety of values to be considered. Not all are currency-based. There are social, historic, aesthetic, scientific, educational, environmental and economic values which, among others, form a value-pie for any specific object or site.

When we talk about financial value, it is undisputed that cultural heritage is an economic driver. This assumption is often mainly based on visitor numbers and the importance of tourism , which ranks at about 10% of global (gross domestic product). (Question is): How do we establish a frame for calculating the real economic cost and benefits? Do we consider secondary effects like its impact on real estate, employment rates, education and wider infrastructure? We cannot ignore that many world heritage sites around the globe are also struggling with the downsides of tourism, and respective value loss.

Is any country out there doing this assessment efficiently?

Although there have been some interesting studies, in the U.S., Norway or Switzerland, I would say that we are still in lack of an efficient tool kit to properly assess the currency value of cultural heritage and its preservation. Mostly because we are not approaching the question in a sufficiently transdisciplinary way. This is a fundamental research gap in academia.

How much do you estimate the restoration of Notre Dame will finally cost?

I think it is premature to talk concrete numbers at this stage. The first step needs to be a profound and scientific damage assessment. France is in the privileged situation that it is home to some of the world’s finest conservation and research institutions, and they also can count on long-standing collaboration in Europe and beyond. In the 1990s, for example, we have seen a very successful collaborative German-French research program in heritage preservation, devoted mainly to stone and glass, implemented at churches and cathedrals in Tours, Salem, Tann and Oppenheim. Maybe it is a good time to revitalize this network, and help bring a new generation of experts together in tackling this tremendous challenge.

How long will the restoration of Notre Dame take?

Also very early to make an informed guess on the time schedule, before a detailed damage assessment is executed. It could well last over a decade, probably longer. I am not sure whether speed should be a key priority when dealing with this cultural heritage site. The fire has consumed not only the roof framework, it may have also had an impact on the limestone, and especially the lime mortar joints in the masonry, where it could have caused partial decarboxylation. Also the huge amounts of water, and to a lesser extent the soot, can have detrimental effects. The stability of vaults and masonry should be studied by engineering, for example geoseismic methodology. This cannot be done in haste. A floating time horizon of five years may be politically motivated, but is certainly not realistic.

Are there historical parallels to damage and destruction of cultural icons and landmarks as significant as Notre Dame?

Throughout history there is an almost endless list of examples. Fire, earthquakes or floods almost destroyed entire cities, like Lisbon in 1755 or San Francisco in 1906. The destruction of the old city of Warsaw by the German occupants during World War II is one. Its reconstruction in the aftermath of the war became a symbol for the national resurrection of Poland. It was even sparking the birth of ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites), the international NGO where more than 10,000 professionals are now united and collaborating across all cultural and political boundaries for the preservation of cultural heritage.

Another example would be historic Namdaemun city gate in central Seoul, or the Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury in Quebec , which both fell victim to devastating fires in 2008.

How should we see such events?

The world needs to come together and support the recovery efforts in all these places. Common cultural heritage, world heritage, comes with shared responsibilities. Another aspect, which we could try to consider, is that yes, the losses at Notre Dame are tremendous and painful — many irreversible. But in the light of this tragedy, also a few things were gained: for example the stories that happened during this catastrophe, the Parisians coming together in public prayer, the donors and their generous donations, the donated oak trees from all over Europe. Many of the parts which will now be used for the reconstruction , at some point in history down the road , will be considered valuable and significant cultural heritage as well.

What are the greatest threats to damage and destruction of cultural icons and landmarks?

Catastrophes and disasters, whether man-made or natural, are always making headlines and immediately drawing our attention. Nowadays, we can follow these events often live over the media, where they may cause (some of) us even physical pain. Of course, fire is an extremely vicious destructor, as are earthquakes or floods. And the deliberate destruction of cultural heritage during war and conflict, as we saw it unfolding in the Middle East in the recent past, is not only a huge threat, but also should be considered and prosecuted as a war crime.

However, the largest threat to cultural heritage globally is probably development, urbanization and agricultural land use. On the international scale, we are experiencing a massive and unprecedented growth of our big cities, which is causal for a correspondingly large loss of cultural and natural heritage. This may be less visible in the media, but is ranking higher as a threat.

Has there been any research on the number of such landmarks and icons — properties ranging from relics, art, buildings and other items — that are exposed to potential damage and destruction?

To my knowledge there is no globally coordinated research on this question. There are, however, many national and international projects which study the potential impact of climate change on cultural heritage under various scenarios. Especially in Europe, but also the U.S. How do we quantify the numbers of landmarks and icons? By counting the more than 1,000 sites on the (U.N.’s) World Heritage List? By counting the inventories of the state boards of antiquities?

We need to realize that cultural heritage is lost continuously — it is impossible to preserve anything forever. But we can manage the inevitable change, hopefully in a sustainable manner. That is what good conservation can be translated into.

