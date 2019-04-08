What Is the Earned Income Tax Credit and Who Qualifies?

Not every taxpayer can claim the earned income tax credit, but for those who can, it can provide a substantial tax break. The earned income tax credit, or EITC, was designed to encourage work and…

Not every taxpayer can claim the earned income tax credit, but for those who can, it can provide a substantial tax break.

The earned income tax credit, or EITC, was designed to encourage work and reduce poverty by supplementing the wages of low-income employees. In 2016, the EITC raised about 5.8 million people out of poverty, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a District of Columbia-based nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization and policy institute.

“It can be a very powerful credit,” says Kristie K. DeLuca, certified public accountant and partner at Samet & Company PC in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Unfortunately, 1 in 5 eligible taxpayers fail to claim their earned income tax credit, according to the IRS. If you’re questioning whether you can use this credit, it’s worth exploring.

Here’s what to know about claiming the earned income tax credit.

[See: 9 Red Flags That Could Trigger a Tax Audit.]

What Is the Earned Income Tax Credit?

The earned income tax credit is a federal tax credit for low-income or moderate-income filers.

One valuable element of the EITC: It’s a refundable tax credit. That means eligible filers can reap more than what they owe in taxes. This can be valuable to taxpayers and fraudsters alike, which is why the IRS may take more time reviewing your tax return if you claim the EITC. During the 2019 filing season, taxpayers who claimed the EITC typically did not receive their tax refunds before late February.

How Much Is the Earned Income Tax Credit Worth?

The amount of earned income tax credit an individual or family receives is linked to that family’s earned income, filing status and number of children. Here are the earned income tax credit amounts that filers may receive, based on the number of qualifying children they have:

Number of qualifying children EITC credit range Zero $2 – $519 One $9 – $3,461 Two $10 – $5,716 Three or more $11 – $6,431

During 2018, 25 million workers and families received $63 billion in earned income tax credits, according to the IRS. The average credit amount was about $2,488.

A qualifying child may be a son, daughter, adopted child, stepchild, foster child or their offspring, such as a grandchild. They may also be a sibling, stepsibling, halfsibling, niece or nephew. They should generally be younger than 19 at the end of the filing year or younger than 24 if a full-time student, and live with the taxpayer at least half the year.

If you are divorced or unmarried, make sure that your ex-spouse or co-parent is not also trying to claim the same kid for the earned income tax credit, DeLuca says. Only one of you can claim a child for the EITC.

[See: 15 Tax Questions — Answered.]

Who Qualifies for the Earned Income Tax Credit?

American taxpayers who earn a modest income may qualify for the EITC. Filers don’t need to be parents to claim the credit, but larger amounts are typically available to larger families. Grandparents who work may also be eligible if they are raising qualifying grandchildren, so it’s important for them to explore this option.

The IRS notes that workers move in and out of EITC eligibility during the course of their lifetimes depending on their employment, marital status and parental status. So a taxpayer may qualify this year, even if he or she hasn’t qualified in previous years. Anyone with earnings of less than $54,884 should check whether they qualify, according to the IRS.

The EITC may be available for workers whose 2018 income falls below the following limits:

Number of qualifying children Single filer Married filing jointly Zero $15,270 $20,950 One $40,320 $46,010 Two $45,802 $51,492 Three $49,194 $54,884

In addition to meeting this income cutoff, your investment income must also be $3,500 or less. To determine whether you can claim the EITC, run your information through the IRS EITC Assistant tool.

How Do I Claim the Earned Income Tax Credit?

To score this credit, first things first: You need to file your federal taxes. That’s true even if you earn less than the 2018 standard deduction of $12,000 for single filers and $24,000 for those married filing jointly. If you qualify for the EITC, you likely also qualify to file your taxes for free through the Free File Alliance, so there’s no reason not to file, especially if it can net you a refund.

A good tax software program should notify you if you qualify for the EITC. For example, TaxAct prompts the user to claim this credit, according to a spokesperson on behalf of TaxAct. If more information is needed, the program should walk the user through applicable questions. H&R Block online products and software products will also ask relevant questions, let filers know if they meet the criteria and automatically add the credit for users who qualify, according to the company.

[Read: How to File Taxes for Free]

What if I Forgot to Claim the Earned Income Tax Credit?

If you suspect that you qualified for the EITC in previous years but didn’t claim it, you can amend your tax returns for up to three years prior, DeLuca says. The income cutoffs and maximum credit amounts will vary, depending on the year in which you’re attempting to claim the credit, so take note of the rules that apply to the filing year, not the current year.

For filers who qualify, this tax credit can be valuable, so don’t overlook it when filing your taxes.

More from U.S. News

8 Ways You Can Prepare Now for Next Year’s Taxes

7 Tips for Investors to Pay Less Tax

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

What Is the Earned Income Tax Credit and Who Qualifies? originally appeared on usnews.com