What Is Syphilis and How Is It Treated?

You could be forgiven for not knowing much about syphilis. The sexually transmitted infection was all but eliminated in the mid-’90s. But its incidence has been rising almost every year since 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 8.7 cases per 100,000 people reported the last time data was collected in 2015 and 2016.

“It’s a big problem,” says Dr. Julie Dombrowski, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Washington and deputy director of the Public Health — Seattle & King County HIV/STD Program. In other words, it’s (unfortunately) worth learning about. Here’s what you should know:

What Is Syphilis?

Syphilis is a bacterial infection transmitted during either sexual activity or childbirth. The actual bacteria, Treponema pallidum, is actually quite “wimpy” since it’s easily killed off by penicillin, says Dr. Amy Forrestel, an assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania, who has expertise in infectious and HIV-related skin disorders, as well as complex medical dermatology, or the treatment of difficult skin conditions that may be related to an internal medicine disease.

But the disease has spread in recent decades in part because pharmaceutical advances have allowed people with HIV to have sex without condoms and still not risk passing on HIV. When antiretroviral therapy, for instance, suppresses the HIV virus so much that it’s undetectable, people with the condition can’t pass it to a sexual partner, the CDC reports. Meanwhile, people who have sex with HIV-positive people can protect themselves with pre-exposure prophalaxis (PrEP), which is more than 90 percent effective, according to HIV.gov.

Condom-less sex doesn’t, of course, prevent the transmission of other STIs, syphilis included. “It’s an unintended consequence of what’s a big public health success,” says Dombrowski, who’s also a member of the American Sexual Health Association. The popularity of dating apps and other factors have also been implicated in the United States’ rising STD rates in general.

And despite its wimpy nature in some regards, if left untreated, syphilis “can wreak a lot of havoc,” Forrestel says.

Who’s at Risk for Syphilis?

Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men make up the majority — almost 70 percent — of primary and secondary syphilis cases (or the most infectious stages of the disease), according to a 2018 report out of the CDC.

People who have unprotected sex, have multiple sexual partners or who have AIDS are also at risk. Same goes for people who use injection drugs. “You don’t get it through casual contact,” Dombrowski points out.

Racial and ethnic minorities also seem to be at higher risk, and cases among women are on the rise, the CDC finds. And, while rates have increased faster in some parts of the country (and world) than others, there’s no place where you’ll be immune from the disease. “It’s universally important in a global context,” says Forrestel, who does clinical work and research for three months each year in Botswana, where she also educates local health care providers on dermatologic issues, including syphilis.

Syphilis Symptoms and Consequences

Syphilis is known as “the great mimicker,” Forrestel says, because the way it manifests itself — liver inflammation, cardiac issues, rashes and swollen lymph nodes — can be chalked up to so many other causes. Its symptoms and consequences mostly depend on its stage. However, patients can develop neurosyphilis and occular syphilis — or syphilis that has spread to the nervous system or brain — at any stage of the disease. If that happens, it can lead to serious, irreversible conditions including blindness and dementia.

Primary syphilis: painless sores around the genitals, mouth or other site of infection. These tend to last three to six weeks, but just because they disappear doesn’t mean the disease has. “Patients may never notice that was there,” Forrestel says. “Or they see it and make nothing of it and it goes away in a few weeks, so they forget about it.”

Secondary syphilis: skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, fever. These symptoms too will pass, but that’s not a sign the disease is gone.

Latent stage: no signs. “The bacteria is living in the body, but you don’t have any symptoms,” Forrestel says. About 20 percent will go on, however, to develop tertiary syphilis.

Tertiary syphilis: damage to internal organs including the heart and brain. Most people don’t develop tertiary syphilis, even if it’s left untreated. However, if it does develop — typically 10 to 20 years after the initial infection — it can be fatal.

How to Diagnose and Treat Syphilis

Fortunately, syphilis is detectable with a simple blood test and first and second stage syphilis is easily treatable with antibiotics. The challenge is preventing — and when that fails, identifying — the condition before it has a chance to damage the body in untreatable ways.

Because neurosyphilis can happen at any stage of the disease, it’s important for doctors to ask patients about symptoms like headaches, blurry vision, ringing in the ears, numbness, slurred speech or other symptoms. If it seems like the neurological system is involved, they can refer patients to get a spinal tap to find out. While the procedure comes with minor risks — headeache is most common — the risks of not diagnosing, appropriately treating and monitoring neurosyphilis are far higher. “Inadequately treating syphilis can have devastating consequences with late syphilis — the kind of stuff we saw pre-penicillin,” Forrestel says. And, even if the results are positive, the treatment is still simple: an IV course of penicillin.

As for what patients can do, experts recommend being aware of the symptoms — having a non-itchy rash all over your body is reason to see a pro. It’s also important to get regular STD screenings, though exactly what “regular” means to you depends on your risk factors. It may be appropriate for men who have sex with men, for instance, to be screened every three to six months, Dombrowski says.

It’s critical for pregnant women, too, to be screened, since syphilis can be passed to a child during pregnancy or childbirth, which can cause a stillbirth or lead to complications like deafness and teeth and facial deformities. “It’s really important for pregnant women to get tested for syphilis and to ask their doctors about their syphilis test to make sure they got it,” Dombrowski says. It’s worth it for pregnant women who live in places with high rates of syphilis to get tested again later in their pregnancies, too.

Of course, experts remind, if you find out you have syphilis, tell your sexual partners, who might not have any noticeable symptoms. And above all, understand your risks and protect yourself and partners accordingly, whether that’s condom use, frequent screenings or both. “We need to think in new and creative ways about how to combat STDs,” Forrestel says. “There’s no one answer.”

