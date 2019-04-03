What Is Parkinsonism? Am I at Risk?

Jim Morgan told the doctor he had “that secretary’s disease,” or carpel tunnel syndrome. The diagnosis would have made sense, since the commercial finance lawyer, who was in his late 40s at the time, had…

Jim Morgan told the doctor he had “that secretary’s disease,” or carpel tunnel syndrome. The diagnosis would have made sense, since the commercial finance lawyer, who was in his late 40s at the time, had spent the previous six weeks working nonstop closing one of the most difficult deals of his career. “By the end of that time, I couldn’t write my name or type at all on the keyboard,” recalls Morgan, now 60, who lives in Miami.

But the doctor, a neurologist he was referred to after visiting his primary care physician and an orthopedic doctor, suspected something else — Parkinson’s disease — after testing capabilities like hand-eye coordination, balance and joint mobility. Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder mainly affecting the area of the brain that produces dopamine, a hormone involved in behavior, emotion and cognition.

“I kept thinking, ‘If this is as bad as it gets, I can deal with it,'” says Morgan, who also had been experiencing some anxiety, which is common in people with Parkinson’s. “I think that got me through the initial shock.” But the nature of the condition means it gets progressively worse, though how quickly and severely varies widely. Today, about 12 years later, Morgan’s stiffness is more widely spread, his cognitive blocks are more frequent (“You know you have the word on the tip of your tongue, but it’s not coming to you,” he says.) and his stamina has waned. Still, he works full time, practices yoga regularly with his wife and holds several volunteer positions with the Parkinson’s Foundation.

“In a lot of respects physically, I’m healthier today than I was 12 years ago,” says Morgan, who wasn’t as active before his diagnosis. “If I can help somebody else have that same experience, I feel I have a responsibility to do that.”

[See: How to Practice Yoga When You Have Arthritis or Another Chronic Condition.]

What Is Parkinsonism?

Parkinson’s disease is characterized by symptoms including slowness, stiffness, shakiness and imbalance; together, they’re called “Parkinsonism.” While the disease is a common cause — and the namesake — of Parkinsonism, other conditions and drug side effects can cause it, too.

“Parkinsonism is a more general term we use to describe anyone who has the signs or symptoms of Parkinson’s disease,” says Dr. David K. Simon, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and director of the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. People with it, including those who have Parkinson’s disease, often complain that everyday tasks take a lot longer. Among the typical concerns Simon, a member of the American Neurological Association, hears: “It takes me an hour to get dressed. I can’t keep up with my wife when I’m walking. I really struggle to do buttons. I’m struggling to keep up at work.”

More clinically, according to the consumer version of the Merck Manual, a medical resource, features of Parkinsonism may include:

— A tremor in one hand when muscles are relaxed.

— Muscle stiffness.

— Slow movements.

— Trouble balancing and walking.

In cases where the cause may not be Parkinson’s disease, additional features may be more likely, including:

— Significant, rapid memory loss.

— Symptoms only on one side of the body.

— Low blood pressure.

— Difficulty swallowing.

— Constipation.

— Urinary problems.

— Falls.

— Abnormal eye movements.

— Hallucinations.

— Visual-spatial problems.

[See: 7 Reasons You’re in a Bad Mood That Can Actually Be Serious.]

Causes of Parkinsonism

Outside of Parkinson’s disease, Parkinsonism may be due to another condition or issue, such as:

— Multiple system atrophy, or several neurodegenerative disorders often characterized by incoordination and blood pressure and bladder issues.

— Progressive supranuclear palsy, which usually progresses quickly and involves falls.

— Corticobasal syndrome, an unusual issue that typically affects one limb at first.

— Dementia with Lewy bodies, another neurodegenerative disorder marked by memory problems.

— Wilson disease, a rare hereditary disorder affecting the liver.

— Viral encephalitis like West Nile virus encephalitis.

— Alzheimer’s disease.

— Brain tumors.

— Strokes.

— Repeated head injuries.

Drugs That Can Cause Parkinsonism

Certain medications can also elicit side effects reminiscent of Parkinson’s. Among them:

— Metoclopramide, which treats gastroparesis, or delayed stomach emptying.

— Antipsychotic drugs.

— Some antidepressants.

— Certain anti-nausea medications.

— Tetrabenazine, which treats involuntary movement disorders.

— Some calcium channel blockers.

How Is Parkinsonism Treated?

In some cases, understanding what causes Parkinsonism helps doctors address its symptoms. Someone whose Parkinsonism is a drug side effect, for example, may work with professionals to adjust the dosages or consider changing medications, Simon says. Someone whose Parkinsonism is likely Parkinson’s disease will often be put on carbidopa/levodopa, a medication that helps counteract dopamine imbalances. If patients don’t get better on it, doctors may suspect another cause for the symptoms.

But in many cases, treatment is determined more by symptoms than the diagnosis. Someone with tremors, constipation and cognitive problems, for instance, will work with his or her doctor to address each of those problems, whether they’re caused by Parkinson’s disease or progressive supranuclear palsy, for example.

While advances have been made on the treatment side in areas like deep brain stimulation and an inhaled form of levodopa for Parkinson’s, Simon looks forward to the future, when he suspects clinicians will better understand Parkinsonism’s various causes and be able to treat them accordingly. “We’ve had a lot of failures” when it comes to drugs that ultimately didn’t prove effective or safe enough to be approved, Simon says. But that’s changing. “For the first time,” he says, “we are really getting at the underlying cause.”

[See: 8 Medications That Treat Multiple Conditions.]

In the meantime, Morgan, who’s on carbidopa/levodopa, finds regular exercise is a particularly effective treatment. He cycles, lifts weights, boxes, does yoga or otherwise works out daily — and encourages other Parkinson’s patients to do the same. “I’m convinced that has put off for years the onset of some of the worst symptoms for me,” he says. “The best medicine I found is exercise.”

More from U.S. News

6 Ways to Protect Yourself Against Alzheimer’s and Dementia

5 Ways to Cope With Mild Cognitive Impairment

7 Mind-Blowing Benefits of Exercise

What Is Parkinsonism? Am I at Risk? originally appeared on usnews.com