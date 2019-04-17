What Is Frontotemporal Dementia?

The physician was in his 50s, seemingly at the top of his game. He’d helped found a doctors group in his specialty at the medical center where he practiced and recruited other doctors to join…

The physician was in his 50s, seemingly at the top of his game. He’d helped found a doctors group in his specialty at the medical center where he practiced and recruited other doctors to join it. But gradually, over the span of a few years, he lost all interest in the group and started behaving impulsively. Without talking to his wife or even taking lessons in how to operate it, he purchased a helicopter and rented hangar space for it. As the doctor’s behavior became more uncharacteristic and erratic over time, his spouse and co-workers became increasingly worried about him. The physician agreed to be examined by neurological experts, including Dr. Nupur Ghoshal, a neurologist who’s an associate professor in the departments of neurology and psychiatry at the Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, part of the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The helicopter purchase was “not subtle,” Ghoshal says. “That’s not like buying a sports car as part of a mid-life crisis.” Ghoshal and other physicians diagnosed the doctor, who eventually lost his medical license, with frontotemporal dementia.

Frontotemporal dementia is the most common type of frontotemporal degeneration, an umbrella term for a handful of unusual disorders that typically erode the frontal and temporal parts of the brain. The frontal lobes of the brain are located just behind the forehead and deal with speech, behavior, problem-solving, planning and control of emotions, says Gary Mitchell, a lecturer in education at the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Queen’s University Belfast in Belfast in Northern Ireland. The temporal lobes are associated with recognizing faces and the meaning of words, as well as the ability to name familiar objects. “Usually the frontal lobe of the brain is most commonly affected in the early stages of frontotemporal dementia, (which) can affect behavior and personality,” Mitchell says.

A dramatic change in behavior is the most common clinical symptom of FTD, says Dr. Pasquale Fonzetti, director of the Memory Evaluation Treatment Service at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains, New York. This can include “personality and mood changes, inappropriate social conduct, disinhibition and loss of interest and engagement in previously valued activities with family members and friends,” he says.

Frontotemporal Degeneration Is Relatively Rare

FTD is not nearly as common as Alzheimer’s disease, which affects an estimated 5.8 million people in the U.S., according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Overall, an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 people nationwide live with FTD, says Susan L-J Dickinson, chief executive officer of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. That figure may be low. “We believe that this estimate is likely an undercount, because misdiagnosis is common,” Dickinson says. “Getting an accurate diagnosis of FTD depends on having access to health professionals who have experience diagnosing it. Because getting an accurate diagnosis takes 3.6 years on average, a significant number of Americans are likely never accurately diagnosed with FTD.” The disorder if often misdiagnosed as a psychiatric condition, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, she says. Consequently, some people with FTD are prescribed treatments for other illnesses.

How FTD Differs From Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s primarily affects people age 60 and older; increased age is a risk factor for the disease. On the other hand, FTD is the most common form of dementia diagnosed in people under age 60, Dickinson says. “FTD strikes in the prime of life, when a person is near the height of (his or her) career and often actively parenting,” she says. “It gradually erodes an individual’s personality, (his or her) ability to speak, make sound decisions, move and/or behave within social norms.”

Here are three ways FTD differs from Alzheimer’s:

— It’s relatively rare.

— The disorder causes different symptoms.

— FTD typically occurs earlier in life than Alzheimer’s.

Symptoms of Frontotemporal Dementia

Unlike Alzheimer’s, FTD typically doesn’t affect an individual’s memory. Common symptoms of FTD include:

— Apathy, such as a loss of interest in work, hobbies or personal relationships.

— Disinhibition (making uncharacteristically rude or offensive comments).

— Ignoring people’s personal space.

— Reckless spending.

— Shoplifting.

— Touching strangers.

— Inappropriate sexual behavior.

— Emotional blunting (showing indifference to important events, like a death in the family).

Risk Factors for FTD

For at least half of affected individuals, FTD is not inherited, and it’s known as “sporadic,” which means that it’s unclear why the disease developed in that person, Dickinson says. However, about 40% of people with FTD have a family history that includes at least one relative diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease. This raises the possibility that in these families, an elevated risk of the disease is being inherited, a topic that should be addressed by consulting with a genetic counselor.

Why FTD Is Difficult to Diagnose

One of the key reasons FTD is difficult to diagnose is that there are currently no biomarkers for the disease. That means medical professionals must wait for an autopsy to make a confirmed diagnosis. “In the living patient, physicians can only make a clinical diagnosis, based on the symptoms they observe and, increasingly, brain imaging,” Dickinson says. “Because the disease develops earlier in life (when few people or physicians are thinking a ‘dementia’), and the range of symptoms is broad and somewhat nonspecific, FTD is a difficult clinical diagnosis to make, especially given that most doctors have never seen it before.”

There’s no one clinical diagnostic test that physicians can use to diagnose FTD, says Dr. James Leverenz, a behavioral neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic. In investigating symptoms that could cause FTD, doctors typically start by ruling out other possible causes, such as stroke or a tumor, Leverenz says. An MRI can help doctors determine if there’s a disproportionate amount of shrinkage in the frontal part of the brain, which could suggest FTD. Doctors can also use a PET scan to look for a pattern of reduced metabolism in the frontal or temporal parts of the brain, which could suggest FTD, he says. Other tests, like cerebrospinal fluid testing, can be useful to exclude Alzheimer’s as a cause of the symptoms, Leverenz says.

Possible Complications of Frontotemporal Dementia

The progression of FTD symptoms varies from person to person. “However, people living with frontotemporal dementias will experience an inevitable decline in functioning,” Dickinson says. A progression of symptoms in individuals can persist for two to about 20 years. People with FTD have a higher risk of falling or suffering from a urinary tract infection or pneumonia, Ghoshal says. FTD is not by itself typically fatal, but it is associated with a shorter life span. The average life expectancy for someone living with frontotemporal dementia is between seven and 13 years from the time of diagnosis. The most common cause of death for people living with FTD is pneumonia.

Strategies for Managing Frontotemporal Dementia

As with Alzheimer’s, there’s no cure for frontotemporal dementia. “While no lifestyle change will stop the progression or reverse the disease, steps can be taken to manage symptoms to the best of your ability,” Dickinson says. She notes that research suggests that eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly and managing your stress can help protect brain functioning.

The AFTD recommends these strategies for managing the symptoms of FTD:

— Follow a daily routine.

— Engage in stimulating, enjoyable activities.

— Consider seeking support.

1. Follow a daily routine.

Many people with FTD — and their care partners — benefit from adhering to a regular daily routine. Predictable activities involving meals, household chores, exercise, hobbies, social interaction, spiritual development and a regular sleep schedule provide an important framework. Because FTD affects different people in different ways and is unpredictable, some activities may have to be adapted or, eventually, discontinued.

2. Engage in stimulating, enjoyable activities.

It’s important for people with FTD to remain engaged in stimulating activities they choose and enjoy. “If competitive poker or bridge was a favorite social activity, playing a more casual or simpler version with fewer rules if needed can engage the person, connect with that part of their past and provide a meaningful way to interact with others,” the AFTD recommends. If an activity becomes too difficult or stressful, it’s time to reevaluate and adjust. “An activity can be as simple as listening to music or watching the birds outside, as long as it brings enjoyment,” the group says.

3. Consider seeking support.

The AFTD has a toll-free help line (866-507-7222) to assist people who have questions about managing symptoms of FTD. The group also lists resources on its website to find in-person and telephone FTD support groups.

