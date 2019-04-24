What Is a Voided Check and When to Use One

Checking accounts aren’t all about checks. They can also typically be used to receive direct deposits and make automated payments. These transactions can simplify your finances and give you more control over your deposits and…

Checking accounts aren’t all about checks. They can also typically be used to receive direct deposits and make automated payments. These transactions can simplify your finances and give you more control over your deposits and withdrawals.

In some cases, you can set up automated transactions online. In other cases, though, you’ll have to fill out some paperwork and provide a voided check, which contains your bank’s routing number and your account number on it.

Here’s what you need to know to provide that voided check.

What Is a Voided Check?

A voided check is a paper check that has the word “VOID” written across the front of it.

If you have to provide a voided check, you don’t have to request one from your bank or credit union. You can just detach a check from your supply and write “VOID” on it yourself. The word “VOID” doesn’t have to cover the entire check, but it should be big enough and dark enough so that the check cannot be used. Don’t write over the banking number information at the bottom of the check.

When to Use Voided Checks

A voided check cannot be filled in, cashed or deposited. That might make it seem useless, but in fact a voided check has a specific purpose, which is to make it easier for you to share your banking information with someone else.

Usually, you should keep your banking information private to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft. Don’t leave your checkbook, blank checks or copies of your checks where other people can find them.

When you need to give your banking information to someone else for a legitimate purpose, a voided check can be handy. Rather than copying your bank’s routing number and your account number from the bottom of your check onto a form and possibly making a mistake, you can provide a voided check that already has that information printed on it. The person receiving your voided check can use that information to set up an electronic transaction for your account.

You might use a voided check to:

— Authorize your employer to direct deposit your salary or wages.

— Authorize your employer to direct deposit your expense reimbursements.

— Authorize a government agency to direct deposit your benefit checks.

— Set up automated loan payments (e.g., mortgage, student loan).

— Set up automated bill payments (e.g., utilities, credit cards).

Automated payments are sometimes referred to as “auto-pay,” which refers to payments that are automatically withdrawn from your account.

You can also write “VOID” on a check if you made a mistake filling it out but don’t want to throw it away or shred it. This type of voided check can be useful for record-keeping. Since checks are sequentially numbered, if you destroy a check rather than mark it “VOID,” you later might not remember that you didn’t use that check.

Alternatives to a Voided Check

In many cases, a voided check will be the easiest way to authorize direct deposits or auto-pay. But if you don’t have a supply of paper checks or you don’t want to sacrifice one to be voided, you’ll have to figure out an alternative.

Instead of a voided check, you might be able to provide:

— A direct deposit authorization form. When you complete this type of form, be very careful not to make any mistakes when you fill in your bank’s routing number and your account number.

— A voided counter check. A counter check is a blank paper check similar to the temporary or starter checks that you might have received when you opened your account. If your bank or credit union offers counter checks, you can request one from a teller at any of the branch locations. Counter checks get their name from the teller’s window, or counter.

— A deposit slip with your banking information preprinted on it. Your supply of checks might include some printed deposit slips bound into the stack under the checks.

— A photocopy of a check or deposit slip for your account.

Which of these options you’ll be able to use depends on what your bank or credit union offers, what your recipient requires and your personal preference.

