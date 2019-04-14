What Is a Finance Charge, and How Do I Avoid Paying One?

Borrowing money typically costs money, and credit cards are no exception. One of the advantages of having a credit card is that you don’t have to pay off your balance each month. But that perk…

Borrowing money typically costs money, and credit cards are no exception. One of the advantages of having a credit card is that you don’t have to pay off your balance each month. But that perk comes at a price, called a finance charge.

A credit card finance charge includes interest and transaction fees charged on money you’ve borrowed. These charges are added to your card balance and billed to you.

Here’s what you need to know about credit card finance charges, how they’re calculated and what you can do to avoid them.

How Credit Card Finance Charges Work

You can trigger a finance charge on your credit card in several ways. Some of the most common ones are:

Carrying a balance. If you don’t pay your balance in full by the due date each month and there is no promotional 0% APR period, you will incur a finance charge based on your card’s APR and the remaining balance.

[Read: Best Low-Interest Credit Cards.]

Generally, credit cards require relatively low minimum payments compared with balances. While some credit card issuers include interest charges in the minimum payment, others just charge a flat percentage. “If this minimum is less than the accrued interest,” says James Philpot, certified financial planner and associate professor in the department of finance and general business at Missouri State University, “you will effectively be borrowing more money from your card issuer in order to pay interest.”

Transferring a balance. If you transfer a balance from one card to another, you may incur a finance charge in the form of a balance transfer fee. You may also pay interest on the balance unless the card has an introductory 0% APR balance transfer promotion. Check the card’s terms before you submit your request.

Requesting a cash advance. If you use your credit card to get cash from an ATM, interest will start accruing immediately from the date of the transaction, with no grace period. The APR for credit card cash advances is often higher than the APR for purchases.

Making a foreign transaction. A foreign transaction on your credit card, whether in a foreign country or currency, can incur a foreign transaction fee. This fee is typically about 3 percent of the transaction.

How Credit Card Companies Calculate Finance Charges

Because a credit card has no set repayment period, interest is based on your average daily balance.

Your statement lists your finance charges, but you’ll need to do the math if you want to check the details. To calculate your interest finance charge, start by converting your APR to a daily periodic rate. Find your APR on your credit card statement, then divide it by 365; note that some credit card companies divide by 360. For example, if your APR is 20%, your DPR would be 0.055%.

Then, calculate your average daily balance. To do this, review your most recent statement day by day, and write down each day’s balance. Add up all the daily balances, and divide the total by the number of days in your billing period. Let’s say your average daily balance is $1,200.

Finally, multiply your average daily balance by the DPR, and then multiply the result by the number of days in your billing cycle. With a 30-day billing cycle, a 0.055% DPR and a $1,200 average daily balance, your finance charge would be $19.80.

Note, however, that some credit card issuers compound interest on a daily basis, so your calculation may be even more complicated than this one.

How to Avoid Paying Credit Card Finance Charges

While you can incur credit card finance charges in a few ways, you can also avoid them entirely. Here are some tips to consider.

Take advantage of your grace period. Most credit cards offer a grace period on purchases. If your credit card has one, it typically runs from the end of your billing cycle to your payment due date. By law, you must receive your credit card bill at least 21 days before it is due.

[Read: Best Credit Cards Without Balance Transfer Fees.]

According to April Lewis-Parks, director of education for credit counseling organization Consolidated Credit, the length of a grace period can vary from card to card. Grace periods of 21 to 25 days are common with many credit card issuers.

During the grace period, you can pay off your statement balance in full and avoid interest charges. “If you do this, you can enjoy the benefits, like points, miles and convenience, without paying out of pocket,” Philpot says.

That said, you may still have to pay interest if your statement includes a balance that you carried over from a previous month.

And if you miss a payment, you could lose your grace period, causing interest to accrue immediately upon each card purchase. If this happens, you’ll need to pay your balance in full to get the grace period back.

Grace periods don’t apply to cash advances or balance transfers as well. In fact, a balance transfer can also nullify your grace period on new purchases. Until you pay off your balance transfer in full, every new card purchase will start accruing interest immediately.

Use a 0% APR promotion. Some credit cards offer an introductory 0% APR promotion to new cardholders, waiving interest charges on purchases, balance transfers or both transactions for a set period.

As long as you pay off your balance before the promotional period ends, you won’t incur any finance charges in the form of interest. If you have a balance, you’ll only be charged interest on that amount.

This stands in contrast to deferred interest promotions, which some store credit cards and in-store financing deals provide. Customarily, you’ll owe no interest if you pay off the purchase in full before the promotion ends. If there’s a balance, however, you’ll be charged interest based on the original purchase amount.

A 0% APR promotion is a great way to avoid interest. If you’re doing a balance transfer, though, Lewis-Parks recommends noting any applicable balance transfer fee. “Understand how much more you’re adding to your balance to bring it to the 0% card,” she adds.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

Finally, Philpot warns consumers that these promotions could tempt you to spend more than you normally would. If you think this might happen, avoiding them might be best.

Forgo certain activities. Because many cards charge fees for balance transfers, cash advances and foreign purchases, consider refraining from these activities, or try to find a card that waives these fees.

Some balance transfer credit cards, for instance, will waive the balance transfer fee for new cardholders for a short period. Also, many travel credit cards don’t charge a foreign transaction fee.

Always Read the Fine Print

If you use a credit card, understanding what costs are associated with your account is essential. Because finance charges encompass interest and transaction fees, take the time to read the fine print on card fees and interest charges and when they come into play.

Once you have an idea of the various finance charges that accompany your card, you’ll be better equipped to know how to avoid them.

More from U.S. News

What to Look for In Your Credit Card’s Terms and Conditions

How to Avoid Paying Credit Card Fees

Complete List of Credit Card Fees to Watch Out For

What Is a Finance Charge, and How Do I Avoid Paying One? originally appeared on usnews.com