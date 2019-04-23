What Happens to a Parent PLUS Loan if a Parent Dies

In trying to bridge the gap of paying for higher education, some parents take out federal Parent PLUS loans to supplement their students’ financial aid packages. Generally considered last-resort loans, Parent PLUS loans are recommended…

In trying to bridge the gap of paying for higher education, some parents take out federal Parent PLUS loans to supplement their students’ financial aid packages. Generally considered last-resort loans, Parent PLUS loans are recommended only after all other avenues for financing have been exhausted. A Parent PLUS loan is a federal loan made strictly to the parent; students bear no responsibility for repayment.

Like with other federal student loans, there is no statute of limitation on a Parent PLUS loan, meaning there is no set amount of time when a creditor can take legal action to collect and sue a borrower for outstanding debt when he or she fails to make payments. However, a parent who takes out a Parent PLUS loan enjoys many of the same protections as a student with federal student loans, including an important provision saying if the signer should die before the loan is repaid, the loan will be discharged.

But this debt cancellation, while guaranteed, is not automatic.

Upon a parent’s death, a family member or other representative must contact the loan servicer and provide documentation in order to have the loan discharged. An original death certificate or a certified copy of the death certificate are usually required, but some servicers may accept a photocopy of either one.

Most funeral homes handle getting death certificates for the family. If not, or if more copies are needed, families can request death certificates from the state where the death took place.

While federal loan obligations may be met by submitting the death certificate, it is important for families to know that the protections offered by a Parent PLUS loan may disappear if the loan was refinanced into a private loan. Most private student loans do not offer deferment, forbearance or income-driven repayment options, nor do they include a death provision. Instead, the company may look to the estate for repayment upon the death of either party.

Valid reasons do exist for refinancing a Parent PLUS loan while a parent is still alive. Chief among those reasons is that the interest rate on a Parent PLUS loan tends to be higher than the interest rate on a traditional federal student loan, so the opportunity to refinance at a lower rate is attractive to many with Parent PLUS loans.

Additionally, since Parent PLUS loans cannot be transferred to the child, refinancing the loan is the only option for those who wish to have their debt moved back to the student at some point before the loan is repaid.

Many private student loans are given to the student with a parent serving as a co-signer. In the case of some private co-signed loans, both parties remain responsible until the loan is paid in full. For these loans, the death of one makes the remaining party solely responsible. In fact, the death of either party could trigger payback acceleration on some private loans.

However, there are some private loans that do have a death clause similar to the one in the federal student loan package. Borrowers with questions about their own private student loan must contact their individual lender to find out what the options are for repayment and what the death policy is for either party on their loan.

