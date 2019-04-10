What Can You Do With a Sociology Degree?

Patti Giuffre, professor and director of graduate programs for the department of sociology at Texas State University, says it’s not unusual for her to be asked, “What do sociologists do?” She says she’s prepared when…

She says she’s prepared when people ask her what you can do with a sociology degree. “I love the challenge of meeting different students’ career needs, all of whom are interested in some aspect of research and some aspect of multiculturalism and diversity,” she says.

Sociology is the study of societal trends. Giuffre says graduate school programs prepare students to work as data or policy analysts for nonprofits, think tanks or government entities, college lecturers, researchers, grant writers and academic staff members.

The common denominator is that sociology master’s programs give graduates the skills to work in an increasingly “data rich environment,” says Stacey Bosick, associate professor and director of graduate studies for the department of sociology at the University of Colorado–Denver.

“Lots of fields are increasingly using data more extensively to evaluate their programs and policies, and that’s where we see our master’s students going the most,” Bosick says.

Alyssa Menard, who graduated from the University of Colorado–Denver’s sociology master’s program in 2017, says she was drawn to a master’s in sociology because she knew she wanted to conduct research. Prior to finding sociology, she had started and withdrawn from a psychology master’s program because it was too clinically focused.

Menard, who is now working as a market research analyst for the Raleigh, North Carolina-based consulting firm FMI in its Denver office, says she took as many courses in statistics and research methods as she could. She says this prepared her well for her current job, where she conducts industry trend studies and assesses brands by surveying customers. “It’s hard to market yourself with a sociology degree unless you have applied skills,” Menard says.

Most sociology programs focus on providing strong research skills, including quantitative skills like survey methods, and qualitative skills like focus groups, document analysis and conducting focus groups, Giuffre says. Sociology programs also typically provide a strong background in statistics and data analytic software, with a focus on multiculturalism, inequality and diversity, she says.

At colleges and universities, a master’s degree could position a graduate to go on to obtain a Ph.D. or to work as a non-tenure-track lecturer. Some graduates also go on to work in staff positions on campus, such as offices of diversity and inclusion, career services and institutional review boards, where universities review applications for human subject research. Giuffre says graduates might also find positions in university offices of advancement where they can use their data skills to more systematically find potential donors.

Bosick says she’s also noticed medical schools hiring sociology master’s degree-holders as professional research assistants to help run focus groups and conduct in-depth interviews.

Sociologists might also work at think tanks or nonprofits as analysts or researchers to help organizations make use of data to understand societal issues such as criminal justice, education and health, Bosick says.

“One of the things that sociologists have a unique ability to do is not just number crunch, but actually put context with the numbers and ask questions about data,” she says. “Sociologists are able to translate those data to the public, so they’re well positioned to work with practitioners who want to understand not just whether the programs are working, but to ask effective and critical questions about who the program is working for.”

A sociology master’s degree-holder could also get hired by a local, state or federal agency to help conduct policy or data analysis. Someone already working in a government organization might be able to leverage a master’s degree to become a manager and lead other researchers, Giuffre says.

“Our master’s students have different goals, but they all have in common this desire to improve the world somehow,” Giuffre says. “Our students are very passionate about understanding society, but also taking that extra step of (saying) let’s find a way to make things better for someone.”

Jobs you can obtain with a sociology degree:

— Academic program manager

— Associate/assistant director of an academic office

— College lecturer

— Data analyst

— Evaluation researcher

— Graduate college liaison

— Grant writer/specialist/manager

— Market research analyst

— Policy analyst

— Project coordinator

— Research assistant/associate/specialist

— Research coordinator

— Statistician

