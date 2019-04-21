What Can You Do With a Political Science Degree?

Political science programs offer insight into how leaders acquire and maintain power, how social movements start and gain momentum and how governments and other institutions can be run with efficiency and transparency. Political science programs…

Political science programs offer insight into how leaders acquire and maintain power, how social movements start and gain momentum and how governments and other institutions can be run with efficiency and transparency. Political science programs can also elucidate why voters might favor one political candidate over another and enable students to make informed predictions about the outcomes of democratic elections. Earning a degree in this discipline often involves learning highly marketable quantitative skills related to data analysis and statistics.

Josh Meddaugh, an associate professor of political science and associate chair of the department of social sciences at Clayton State University in Georgia, says that prospective political science students and their parents often ask him about the careers that can be pursued with a degree in political science. Meddaugh says he usually responds to these inquiries by explaining that a political science degree is a versatile credential that can be used in many types of jobs besides those in politics or law. He notes that an education in political science cultivates analytical and rhetorical skills, which are valuable in nearly any industry.

Meddaugh says employers seek workers with strong people skills and soft skills, which political science grads have in abundance. “They’re looking for people they can rely on to communicate effectively, and we teach that. … You’re getting skills that are marketable.”

He says one common misconception about the field is that it is only a good fit for a career in politics. “You don’t have to love politics to be involved in political science,” he says. “Political science is the study of power and institutions and behavior.”

Pierre Huguet, the CEO of the H&C Education admissions consulting firm and a Ph.D. candidate at Yale University who took multiple college courses in political science and government as an undergraduate at the University of Montreal, says a degree in political science can be used to obtain a variety of types of jobs.

“There are many different career options available to students with political science degrees,” Huguet wrote in an email. “It is probably one of the most versatile degrees in terms of job opportunities. Both undergraduates and graduate students can find jobs in a variety of fields such as consulting, business, finance, the public sector, journalism, law, advocacy, non-profits, government, international affairs, and, of course, research for those with a strong interest in academia. This being said, landing a job in any of these fields requires that students gain relevant experience in those fields both in and out of school.”

Kyle Kopko, an associate professor of political science and the associate dean of institutional effectiveness, research and planning at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania, says the career opportunities available to someone with a degree in political science partly depend on what type of political science he or she specializes in.

“For example, those who study American politics often will pursue opportunities in government agencies, non-profit organizations, and campaigns — which includes polling and consulting,” Kopko wrote in an email. “Those who study comparative politics or international relations may pursue opportunities in a foreign country or a specific geographic region that was the subject of their studies. These individuals may also pursue opportunities in the State Department, non-governmental organizations, and sometimes corporations with significant operations abroad.”

Maury Blackman, the president and CEO of the California-based data collection and machine learning company Premise Data, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Houston and says there are many applications in the business world.

“What I tell people about political science and just liberal arts degrees in general is that it gives you the opportunity to think critically about big, important and complex topics and write about them,” he says. “When I interview people, one of the things that I think about is how well they can grasp a concept and break it down and rebuild it and convince me that, hey, this is an argument.”

Blackman says his political science education helped him to become a great communicator and salesman. “The most important thing for me with my degree is that it gave me the capability to be able to sell my ideas to someone else,” he says. “And that translates very well in sales and marketing, because you have to have the confidence to be able to pitch an idea and then essentially help someone understand and visualize how what it is that you’re selling is going to be beneficial to either them specifically or, most importantly, to their business.”

Jobs for Political Science Grads

According to political science career experts, each of the following types of careers is one where a political science degree is a plus:

— Lobbyist

— Lawyer

— Diplomat or foreign service officer

— Political scientist

— Professor

— Business executive

— Political consultant

— Government official

— Policy analyst

— Legislative assistant

— Communications/public relations professional

— Public opinion researcher or pollster

Michael Embrich, a member of the federal advisory committee for the U.S. Department of Treasury, says his master’s degree in political science made him eligible for many desirable government jobs.

“A lot of federal, state and local government jobs require you to have a graduate degree,” he says. Even in cases where a government job does not initially require a graduate degree, earning that type of degree is often necessary in order to win a promotion, Embrich adds.

When you compare undergraduate and graduate programs in political science, one key difference is that undergraduate programs tend to have a broader focus and include overview courses on a variety of topics, while graduate programs usually concentrate on a specific type of political science, Embrich says.

“Undergraduate degrees, I’ve learned in my experience, are more of an overview of government,” he says. “It really takes grad school to get into the really deep dive of theory and policy.”

Kopko says career outcomes for political science grads are influenced by the most advanced degree they obtain in the field. “Those with a Ph.D. are often trained or taught for a career in academia, although there are other options such as consulting, publishing, and working with applied research or statistics,” he wrote. “Those with a master’s degree may not receive a degree in political science per se, but rather in an applied field like public administration or public policy. Each of these degrees will allow students to specialize in specific career fields, such as government administration, non-profit administration, legislation and policy drafting, policy analysis, etc. The bachelor’s degree in political science provides a general overview of the major fields in political science, and the career outcomes are more varied.”

