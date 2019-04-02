What Can You Do With a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice?

If you’re working in law enforcement or interested in branching out into a new field and looking to pursue your master’s, you may have wondered what you can do with a criminal justice degree. A…

If you’re working in law enforcement or interested in branching out into a new field and looking to pursue your master’s, you may have wondered what you can do with a criminal justice degree.

A master’s in criminal justice can help a law enforcement officer get promoted, sharpen critical skills for someone in a criminal justice-related field or serve as an entry point for a competitive job, such as a position at a federal agency.

Gregory Catena, program coordinator for the criminal justice program at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, says when he worked in the police department in Berwyn, Illinois, the department awarded individuals with advanced degrees preference points on promotional exams.

The additional points he received for having a master’s degree in criminal social justice from Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, allowed him to move up to the No. 2 spot in line for promotion to lieutenant. The degree also came with a financial bonus from the department of $1,500 a year, and because the department was helping him pay for tuition, he says it was a financial no-brainer.

“We have many students who pursue the master’s degree because they want to get promoted,” says Mary Ellen Mastrorilli, associate professor and interim chair of the school of social sciences at Boston University Metropolitan College, who teaches courses in the school’s criminal justice master’s degree program. “They might be a sergeant or lieutenant in a police department and aspire to be deputy chief or a chief.”

Even if it doesn’t result in promotion, the degree can bring important skills to a law enforcement officer for his or her current role. Mastrorilli says a master’s program will give students the tools they need to apply evidence-based policy and practice in their work. For instance, a chief of police would be able to use skills he or she learns in a master’s program to know whether a report on community policing strategies has merit or not, she says.

“With a graduate-level education, that assumes higher-level thinking,” Mastrorilli says. “Students have to be familiar and comfortable with statistics and research methods and theory.”

In addition to helping to fast-track the career of a law enforcement or corrections officer, a master’s degree in criminal justice can also help individuals on other paths change careers or make a candidate — even at the entry level — a top contender for a desirable federal job.

“I see a lot of students interested in going to the federal government,” Catena says. “Most federal agencies need a minimum of bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree is preferred, depending on where you’re going to go.”

Other students may have a limited background in criminal justice, but want to pursue a master’s degree because they work in an intersecting field. Mastrorilli says she’s had students who are journalists, victim’s advocates, social workers or nonprofit administrators who want a master’s degree to better understand the dynamics of the criminal justice system.

“We think of it as a professional education. What we try to do is not only advance theoretical knowledge, but we also try to impart important skills that our students can bring back to their workplace,” she adds.

A criminal justice master’s degree can also be helpful for someone who wants to make a career shift or gain niche expertise.

Susan Hayes, who runs Pharmacy Investigators and Consultants, a Lake Zurich, Illinois-based firm that investigates pharmacy fraud, says her company has taken off since she completed the online master’s degree program in criminal justice at Boston University Metropolitan College in 2015. She says by the end of this year the company will double in size.

Hayes says she uses the skills she learned in statistics, cyber crime, white-collar crime and criminology courses to retool her operations. She purchased two data systems and uses big data to detect fraud in health care and manage the investigation process.

“Now I can use computer systems and data applications to help find the fraud, to be the detective that I couldn’t be as a human,” she says. “Now I’m leaps above the competition.”

Job titles criminal justice master’s degree-holders could pursue:

— Cybersecurity investigator

— Cyber defensive operator

— Intelligence analyst

— Forensic psychologist

— Forensic examiner

— Policy analyst

— Emergency management director

— Special agent at a federal agency: FBI, DEA, ATF, ICE, Secret Service

— Criminal profiler

— Federal Marshall

— Criminologist

— Fraud investigator

— Law enforcement officer

— Victim advocate

— Court officer

— Social worker

— Correctional caseworker

— Sheriff

