What Are the Symptoms and Treatments for Hip Arthritis?

Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, affects more than 30 million adults in the U.S. And because aging is a major risk factor, those numbers continue to rise as the general population grows older. Baby boomers everywhere are dealing with the aches and pains of arthritis, especially in joints like the hip that are prone to the disease.

The hip, a ball-and-socket joint, is created where the top of the thigh bone, a ball-shaped structure known as the femoral head, sits in a socket of the pelvic bone called the acetabulum. Cartilage, a slippery tissue that covers both the ball and the socket, prevents the bones from rubbing together and allows them to move smoothly across one another. The joint is lined by the synovium, which produces an oil-like fluid that lubricates the cartilage to minimize friction.

Problems arise when the cartilage, synovium and bone tissue break down. In osteoarthritis, or OA, this most often comes from the general “wear and tear” that the joint suffers over years of use. It can also be caused by injury and other risk factors.

Another category of arthritis, inflammatory arthritis, is an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks its own structures. Rheumatoid arthritis and lupus are two common examples of inflammatory arthritis. But the hip is rarely affected by inflammatory arthritis, says Dr. Paula Marchetta, clinical professor of medicine at the New York University School of Medicine and president of the American College of Rheumatology. “Rheumatoid arthritis almost invariably involves the hands, wrists, feet and ankles, but only very late in the disease does it manifest in the hip,” she says. “In my long career, I think I’ve seen it only once or twice, and that was before the drugs we have now to treat inflammatory arthritis.”

Hip Arthritis Risk Factors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the following risk factors for all forms of osteoarthritis:

— Joint injury or overuse. Injury or overuse, such as bending and repetitive stress on a joint, can damage a joint and increase the risk of OA in that joint.

— Age.The risk of developing OA increases with age.

— Gender. Women are more likely to develop OA than men, especially after age 50.

— Obesity. Extra weight puts more stress on joints, particularly weight-bearing joints like the hips and knees. This stress increases the risk of OA in that joint. Obesity may also have metabolic effects that increase the risk of OA.

— Genetics. People who have family members with OA are more likely to develop OA. Also, people with OA in the hands are more likely to develop it in other joints.

— Race. Some Asian populations have lower risk for hip OA, while African-American men have a higher risk for it than white men.

“But maybe more important, having hip joint structures that don’t fit together well or are misshapen, a little or a lot, may really boost your risk of osteoarthritis,” says Marcy O’Koon, senior director of consumer health at the Arthritis Foundation. Injury, trauma or genetics can cause this problem. “If the fit between the ball at the top of the femur and the cup-like structure it sits in is off, you can get mechanical stress and damage over time that can lead to pain and difficulty walking and moving.”

Hip Arthritis Symptoms

The most obvious hip arthritis symptom is pain, but not where you might expect it. Most people think the hip joint is near the outside of the leg. Not so. “Hip arthritis involves the front of the hip, in the groin area,” Marchetta says. “If a patient points to the side of the hip or buttock, that’s part of the hip girdle, but it’s not the hip joint. Hip arthritis pain involves the front area of the groin.” Indeed, some patients may think they have a pulled groin muscle, not arthritis.

Marchetta adds that the pain is worse with weight-bearing movement. “The patient often limps, so observing the gait tells the doctor a lot about where the pain is coming from and the severity of it,” she says. Other symptoms include pain when moving the hip itself. “Certain movements are very hard,” she says. “Crouching is difficult, spread-eagle movements, crossing legs, even putting on socks is very difficult with hip arthritis.”

Hip Arthritis Treatments

There is no cure for osteoarthritis, nor is there an effective treatment to slow or stop its progression. Once the doctor makes a proper diagnosis, the first line of treatment for osteoarthritis of the hip is a painkiller, such as an analgesic like acetaminophen or a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, or NSAID, such as ibuprofen and naproxen.

Walking aids are also beneficial. “Using a cane can take weight off the hip, but most people don’t use this,” Marchetta says, not without a bit of frustration. “If we need glasses, it’s not a problem, but tell someone, even if they are 80, that they would do better with a cane, you never hear someone say, ‘Oh, great idea.’ There is such a stigma attached to this idea.”

Weight loss, if needed, will take pressure off the hip joints and improve pain and mobility. “Using heat, cold or topical rubs from the drugstore can help soothe a painful hip,” O’Koon adds. It’s also wise for women to avoid high heels, and for all hip arthritis patients to replace old and worn-out sneakers with a newer pair that provides better support, she suggests.

The only other option is hip replacement surgery, which has made great advances in recent years. “We have effective surgical treatments for advanced osteoarthritis, with excellent outcomes,” Marchetta says. Many patients can take advantage of minimally invasive hip replacement surgery. “We can get people up and walking in remarkably short periods of time,” she says.

Hip Arthritis Exercises

“Arthritis gets more common with age, but is not inevitable,” O’Koon says. Exercise and staying physically active helps maintain range of motion and the muscle strength that stabilizes the hip joints. “Balancing rest and activity can prevent a painful flare,” she says.

“The best exercise with arthritis is anything in the pool,” Marchetta says. “You are not pounding the joints, but with the buoyancy of the water you are using muscles.” She also recommends using a professional physical therapist. “Observed exercise is more effective than exercise done on your own,” she says. “(Physical therapy) with a trained professional can help keep muscles strong, and the therapist will develop a home program that will not lead to further damage. That is very important for most patients. We want them to do the right exercises, which is why working with a professional is important.”

